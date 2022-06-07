Budget boom drives session agenda, but fiscal cliff lies ahead 

Louisiana lawmakers completed a three-month regular session more likely to be remembered for the post-pandemic spending spree, record-setting education increases and significant infrastructure investments than for sweeping policy changes.

Finishing their main budget plans weeks before session’s end, the House and Senate made few strides to address the looming financial cliff that hits next term, the Public Affairs Research Council writes in a new commentary. However, they did spend the short-term budget boom prudently, using it for debt payments, road and bridge work and other one-time projects, rather than on growing government operations, PAR writes.

Lawmakers did little to respond to a financial drop on the horizon that will further shrink the general fund dollars available to the governor and lawmakers elected in 2023. Louisiana’s temporary 0.45% state sales tax enacted in 2018 to balance the budget will expire in mid-2025. Ahead of that, a portion of taxes charged on sales of new cars and trucks will shift from the general fund to a transportation fund for spending solely on road and bridge work. After both changes hit, the state general fund that pays for education, health services, public safety programs and other government operations is forecast to drop below $10.7 billion in the 2025-26 budget year—$423 million less than this year, PAR writes.

Legislative efforts to pay down state debts and a decision to spend some recurring money on short-term projects rather than ongoing programs will help put Louisiana on a better fiscal footing to address the coming revenue drop. But Senate leaders preferred to leave decisions about how to handle the bulk of the cliff to next term. Read the full commentary from PAR.