Roemer remembered for business leadership as much as political career

Leaders around the state today are mourning the death of Buddy Roemer, who died Monday at age 77 following a recent illness.

While many are remembering the charismatic former governor for his reform-minded political career—beginning as an elected delegate to the state Constitutional Convention in 1973, spanning four congressional terms in the 1980s and continuing through his one term as governor—Roemer was also well known for his business savvy and successful track record establishing two Baton Rouge-based banks and, more recently, an LNG exporting facility.

“Buddy Roemer dedicated his life’s work to building a better Louisiana and led the charge for reform in state government,” says Louisiana Association of Business and Industry CEO Stephen Waguespack. “His passion and hard work will endure through the decades, and his accomplishments in both politics and business stand as a testament to his legacy.”

Roemer was elected governor in 1988, promising to lead a revolution in state government that would slash bloated state spending, end corruption and improve the troubled education system. Though his one term was marked by as many failures as successes, he would go on to serve the state in other significant ways, says nephew Jude Melville, CEO of b1BANK, which Roemer founded in 2006.

“He viewed banking as not that different than the role he played in politics—a different way to help people in the state,” Melville says.

Roemer saw a particular need for a de novo bank focused on helping small local businesses, so in the late 1990s he formed the Business Bank in Baton Rouge with a handful of local investors.

Just five years later, it was acquired by Bancorp South in a lucrative deal. Roemer then turned his attention to a new project—Business First Bank, as it was called at the time. He served as its CEO until 2011, when he stepped down to attempt a grassroots run for president, though he continued to serve as its chairman emeritus.

Today, b1BANK has more than $4.4 billion in assets, 43 locations in Texas and Louisiana and a wealth management division in Mississippi.

“He was the energy and inserted the DNA into what we are today,” Melville says. “He was always optimistically ambitious and that’s a part of who we are and a part of why we achieved the success we have so far.”

Roemer and his son, Chas, also developed senior housing and, more recently, have been developing an LNG export facility, G2 LNG, off the coast of Cameron Parish. The $9 billion, 1,250-acre development is currently in the regulatory review process and will have a net-zero emissions goal.

“Buddy was one of the most interesting people I have ever met,” says U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “He was immeasurably talented. All he ever wanted to do was make Louisiana better, and he did.”

Roemer’s family issued a statement today on his death.

“Buddy was our loving and supportive husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, mentor and friend. His charismatic presence captured the attention of audiences within moments, a talent he put to work battling corruption and waste in government, drawing attention to opportunities to improve our educational system, and building support for those in need.

Buddy positively impacted all who crossed his path by generously sharing his knowledge, resources, and time, regardless of station in life. His authenticity gave everyone a feeling of friendship and encouragement.”

Funeral arrangements will be released at a later date.