Broome releases Open Data report

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome released a report this afternoon outlined this year’s progress with the city’s Open Data Policy and listed planned efforts for next year.

Among the highlights:

The Open Data BR website had 3.8 million page views as of Dec. 3

31 datasets are now hosted on the site, with 10 datasets expanded or updated this year

Baton Rouge ranked 7th in the U.S. Open Data Census, ahead of cities such as Pittsburgh, Louisville, Philadelphia and Kansas City

The 2018 Open Data Policy Report, presented by the Department of Information Services to the Metro Council, marks the first time the city-parish has prepared such a report and it lines up with key parts of the data policy adopted by the Metro Council in late 2017

The report comes one day after Broome launched Open Checkbook BR, a website that shows users how city-parish departments spend money.

In 2018, Baton Rouge worked to expand several datasets including crime incident data, tax roll information, traffic incidents information and adjudicated parcels.

For 2019, the city-parish says in today’s report that it plans to publish more datasets, identify more data to publish, incorporate specifications in city-parish contracts and RFPs to make it easier to share information, use more geospatial and location-based functions, and log all open records requests.

