BREC superintendent finalists’ interviews underway

The four finalists vying to replace retiring BREC Superintendent Carolyn McKnight have been making the rounds in Baton Rouge, meeting with community leaders and senior BREC staffers in advance of their interviews with the BREC Board of Commissioners, which are being held this afternoon and Thursday.

The informal meetings are designed primarily to help the four candidates familiarize themselves with the city and the issues, according to consultant John Snow, a partner at Emergent Method, which helped conduct a national search for a new superintendent earlier this fall.

That search netted 27 candidates, who were whittled down to a list of nine by the consultants. In late November, a BREC search committee of current and former board members selected the four finalists: Locals Carlos Sam, a career educator, and Corey Wilson, a current BREC administrator; as well as Chris Nunes and Nicholas Wilson, who run the parks systems in The Woodlands, Texas, and Oakland, California, respectively.

All four candidates had an equal opportunity to visit with representatives of the mayor’s office and other community leaders over the past 24 hours or so, Snow says.

“The meetings have been very informal and positive,” Snow says. “They’re just an opportunity for each of the candidates, as well as community leaders, to get a sense of understanding of one another.”

Neither the Metro Council nor the mayor has any say so over the selection of the next superintendent. The decision rests solely with the BREC commission.

Interviews began today at 1:30 p.m. with Nunes and were scheduled to continue with Sam at 3 p.m. and Wilson at 6 p.m. Williams is scheduled to interview at 3 p.m. Thursday. The full commission is scheduled to vote on who will get the job at 9 a.m. Friday.