BRAC remains hopeful about session, including Mississippi River bridge funding

Baton Rouge Area Chamber officials are “reasonably optimistic” about their priorities making it through the current legislative session, says Trey Godfrey, BRAC’s senior vice president for policy.

That optimism extends to their top priority: securing a significant down payment for a new Mississippi River bridge crossing.

“It’s just getting to the point where things are heating up,” Godfrey says about the session, which must end no later than June 6. “There’s a lot of inside-the-rails conversation and negotiation taking place.”

The House Appropriations Committee balked at Gov. John Bel Edwards’ request to dedicate $500 million to the estimated $2.5 billion bridge project, choosing instead to dedicate $100 million to road and bridge preservation and leaving $400 million aside for unnamed infrastructure projects. That $400 million remains up for grabs, and additional funds could be available through other instruments, says David Zoller, BRAC’s manager for governmental affairs, adding that additional dollars could be available after the Revenue Estimating Conference meets.

Godfrey also is hopeful legislators dedicate funding to establish passenger rail from Baton Rouge to Donaldsonville, which could help alleviate traffic while Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge is under construction and provide a first step for Baton Rouge-to-New Orleans service.

Other measures BRAC is tracking are moving through the process, including: