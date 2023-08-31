Both sides in the St. George incorporation fight have filed arguments with Louisiana Supreme Court

The litigants in the ongoing legal fight over the possible incorporation of St. George in East Baton Rouge Parish have filed their briefs with the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Two courts already have ruled that the St. George incorporation effort, though approved by voters, did not follow state law, and there is no guarantee the state’s highest court will take up the case.

Judge Martin Coady initially ruled that while the St. George incorporation petition “minimally satisfies” state law, the incorporation was “unreasonable” under state law. In the decision, the judge concluded St. George was unlikely to be able to pay for services and would financially harm Baton Rouge. The First Circuit appeals court ruled Coady was mistaken in ruling the petition satisfied state law because of the lack of a plan to deliver services.

“In effect, the First Circuit found yet another reason why the incorporation should be denied,” attorneys for Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole, the remaining plaintiff who challenged incorporation, state in their filing with the Supreme Court.

Supporters have filed two appeals: one by incorporation leaders Chris Rials and Norman Browning; the other by other voters who live in the area that would be incorporated. The appellants’ arguments include―but are not limited to―the following:

The East Baton Rouge Registrar of Voters, the secretary of state, the attorney general, the governor and the majority of voters all found the plan sufficient.

The plan was “nearly identical” to the successful Central incorporation petition that was reviewed by the same appellate court.

The First Circuit’s interpretation would have required incorporators to include information in the petition they could not guarantee, since they had no authority to enter contracts, employ staff, levy taxes or incur debt.

Cole lacks standing because he wasn’t acting on behalf of the full Metro Council.

Cole’s attorneys say state law clearly gives him, an elected official, the ability to act alone, and that the statute gives the courts the final say. They reiterate the First Circuit’s issues with the lack of a plan, and chide the supporters for attempting to make the case about the election itself when the election was never challenged.