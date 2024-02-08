Black voters want latest congressional map lawsuit moved to a different court

The federal redistricting lawsuit both sides hoped to settle when the Louisiana Legislature drew a new congressional map last month saw a new motion filed this week that could keep the case open for some time.

Black voters, who are plaintiffs in the Robinson v. Landry case, are asking the judge to take jurisdiction over the separate lawsuit challenging the map that a group of white voters filed last week in Monroe. The lead parties in the new lawsuit are plaintiff Phillip Callais and Secretary of State Nancy Landry, the defendant.

The Legal Defense Fund, which represents some of the Black voters in the 2022 lawsuit, filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick to transfer the Callais v. Landry lawsuit to her court in Baton Rouge and allow it to be litigated with their case, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

In legal terms, it’s called a “first-filed” motion because it is asking the court to apply a rule that states when there are two competing lawsuits, jurisdiction is awarded to the one that was filed first.

“Callais functionally seeks to revisit many issues this Court has considered, collaterally challenging this Court’s decisions,” the LDF motion states. “Competing judicial opinions on these issues would lead to untenable results.”

The Callais lawsuit was also made more complex this week when a group of plaintiffs in Galmon v. Ardoin, another 2022 case in relation to Louisiana’s redistricting, requested to be added as intervenor defendants in the suit.

Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.