Bill to redraw Central school district threatens proposed subdivision

State Sen. Bodi White’s bill to shrink the Central school district could kill a planned 183-home subdivision that East Baton Rouge Parish officials have approved.

White wants to cut the neighborhood out of the high-rated Central school district, which was intended to be a selling point. Developer Nick FaKouri says the new neighborhood west of the Comite River at Hooper and Foster roads could spur more residential and commercial development in the north Baton Rouge area.

“There’s a lot of vacant land around there,” he says.

If state lawmakers approve the district change, which has cleared the Senate, FaKouri says he would consider dropping the planned price point from $250,000 to $200,000 and seeking government subsidies, but he’s not confident that would make the project work.

FaKouri’s plans include a diversion pond to alleviate flood concerns. He says he has offered to slow construction and impose fees to mitigate impact on the school system.

He says he’s concerned his project could cause nearby residents who have paid taxes to the Central school system to be removed from the district, lowering their property values. Current students could remain in their schools.

Critics of the change see a racial motivation, adding that the racially mixed area outside the borders of mostly white Central originally was included to avoid potential civil rights lawsuits. FaKouri says he didn’t get any pushback from the school system when he sought approval to subdivide 259 lots within Central.

“There is a top school system and we are going to put more kids with less money and you say you will do this and that,” White reportedly said during a Senate Education Committee hearing. “But it is not going to educate the kids, it is not going to keep the classrooms from being overcrowded.”