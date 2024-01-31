Bill Cassidy plans to run for reelection while criticizing new closed primaries 

Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he anticipates running for reelection in 2026 during the state’s first congressional closed party primary congressional contests, but continued to criticize the new law that he says “makes his blood boil,” USA Today Network reports.

Cassidy told reporters Tuesday on a conference call that he isn’t ready to make a formal reelection announcement but he is preparing for another run.

Cassidy won his second term in a 2020 landslide under the state’s current open primary system. However, he was censured by the state Republican Party after his vote to convict former President Trump in his second impeachment trial, something political analysts think could hurt him in a closed primary.

