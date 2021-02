We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Outraged reaction from the oil and gas industry was swift last week, when President Joe Biden signed several executive orders designed to address climate change by shifting production and consumption away from fossil fuels toward renewable forms of energy. But while some predict doom and gloom, others see opportunities for Louisiana to capitalize on the direction the new administration is trying to take the country.