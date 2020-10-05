Baton Rouge mayor’s race poll: Carter, Watson tied for 2nd behind Broome

The Baton Rouge mayoral primary is shaping up to be a three-person race, with Democratic incumbent Sharon Weston Broome far out in front and Republican challengers Steve Carter and Matt Watson neck-in-neck for the No. 2 spot in the December runoff.

At least, that’s according to results of a poll conducted Sept. 29-30 by JMC Analytics for the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

BRAC released the poll results today as part of a broader announcement about a televised forum it is holding Oct. 13 with WVLA-TV. Only candidates polling at 5% or greater have been invited to participate.

That threshold limits the candidates in the forum to the top four finishers in the poll: Broome (41%), Carter (14%), Watson (13%), and C. Denise Marcelle (6%).

But the fifth-place finisher in the poll—political newcomer and Republican businessman Jordan Piazza—is crying foul. He polled at 4% in the poll and says it’s not fair he is being excluded from the televised event.

“I tried to appeal to BRAC and WVLA and they’re pointing fingers, each blaming the other for the cutoff,” Piazza says. “I am going to keep drawing attention to this because the people deserve to know how messed up this is. This is BRAC and WVLA-TV telling Baton Rouge there are only four candidates to choose from.”

The other two candidates in the race—attorney E. Eric Guirard and retiree Frank Smith—polled at 2% and less than 1% respectively. Nearly one-fifth of the electorate, 19%, remains undecided.

BRAC says it will release additional details of its poll Oct. 14.

The latest developments in the race come hours before tonight’s midnight deadline for filing the latest round of campaign finance reports. Candidates are required to file 30 days prior to the primary election.

As of press time, only Marcelle had filed her report. It showed she has raised more than $38,000 since the last report was due in early August and has a total of $47,600 cash on hand. Some $17,500 of the total $38,000 she raised came from entities owned by trial attorney Gordon McKernan, whose law firm she works for as an associate.

Piazza says he raised more than $83,000 during the same period from outside contributions, though he has not yet filed his report so his assertion could not be independently verified.

His campaign consultant, Roy Fletcher, says Piazza has been saving his money for a media blitz in the final two weeks of the campaign and is being penalized for not spending money sooner.

“That poll was based on nothing but name recognition,” Fletcher says. “It’s ridiculous and we’re going to raise hell.”