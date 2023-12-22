As governor, John Bel Edwards led Louisiana through crisis after crisis 

On Jan. 11, 2016, the same day he was sworn into office, John Bel Edwards received his first briefing as governor about a weather-related disaster headed for Louisiana.

A series of northern storms had caused the Mississippi River to rise and flood areas of Missouri and Illinois. As the excess water rolled south, officials initially worried it could bring a catastrophe with it. Fortunately, the problem largely subsided by the time it reached Louisiana.

But that briefing turned out to be a harbinger of what was to come for Edwards during his two terms in office. Few weeks have gone by when the governor hasn’t pulled Louisiana out of an existing crisis or prepared the state for a new one.

Over eight years, Edwards has faced a once-in-a-century health pandemic; six hurricanes; multiple bouts of catastrophic flooding; drought; a crippling state budget shortfall; two police brutality controversies; a university sexual misconduct scandal; a mass shooting of law enforcement officers; saltwater intrusion that threatened drinking water systems; and even wildfires in a typically water-soaked state.

Close friend state Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, recently joked with the governor about what could still be in store for him during his final few days in office.

“You know you only have five more weeks,” Luneau said he told Edwards earlier this month. “You think the locusts are going to show up?”

As Edwards prepares to step down Jan. 8, he is understandably touting what he believes are his policy victories. In interviews, he says his greatest achievement in office was adopting Medicaid expansion, which now provides 702,000 residents with government-backed health care coverage.

He also permanently raised school teacher pay by $3,300 annually, lowered the state imprisonment rate and drove hundreds of millions of dollars into building projects for higher education, coastal restoration, broadband internet access, water systems and transportation.

But the public will most likely remember Edwards for his steady demeanor during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes and the numerous other crises that took place during this turbulent time in Louisiana’s history. Read the full story about Edwards’ legacy handling disasters from Louisiana Illuminator.