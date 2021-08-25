Ardoin won’t seek COVID-related voting changes for fall elections 

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said Wednesday that he won’t seek to expand absentee-by-mail voting, increase the early voting period or enact a coronavirus emergency plan for the fall elections, amid the state’s latest COVID-19 surge.

Since the pandemic began, the state has offered more ways for people to absentee vote in a half-dozen elections—including last year’s presidential and congressional elections—and boosted the number of early voting days for some of those elections because of the risks of the coronavirus.

But Ardoin said he doesn’t intend to submit an emergency plan for the Oct. 9 and Nov. 13 elections to lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards for consideration. He said only a tiny percentage of voters used the prior COVID-19 emergency rules to submit absentee ballots, and he said vaccines are widely available for those interested.

“Now that vaccinations are more prevalent than they were in the spring election, folks have a choice,” Ardoin said in an interview with The Associated Press. “They can vaccinate. They can mask up. They can do both. But we’re not going to be pursuing any emergency election plan at this time.”

The Republican elections chief says his office will continue to make sure that masks are available at polling places, that physical distancing is used when voters are waiting in line and that sanitation practices are followed.