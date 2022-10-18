Alford: JBE faces final year, race to replace him

John Bel Edwards, the man who won Louisiana’s two most expensive races for governor, has just $66,000 in his personal campaign finance account.

At this rate, Edwards will leave office with less cash on hand than any of his recent predecessors.

The governor has said repeatedly he has no interest in running for office again, and the state of his fundraising—by design—shows as much.

But that doesn’t mean Edwards won’t exercise his influence during the final months of his governorship. To the contrary, Edwards seems ready and eager to engage in the search for his replacement.

Pumping the brakes on fundraising

During the same period in his own second term in 2014, former Gov. Bobby Jindal had more than $2 million in his personal account as he mounted a bid for the White House. By the following year, Jindal was out of the presidential race but not out of money. He kept spending out of his account until 2017.

After deciding not to seek reelection, Gov. Kathleen Blanco left office in 2008 with nearly $2.6 million. She used that account to cover office and staffing expenses, until she died in 2019. Believe it or not, the last donation from the Blanco campaign account was made just 11 months ago and was a $33,000 gift to the Community Foundation of Acadiana.

During his first full year out of office in 2005, Gov. Mike Foster still had $187,000 in his account, which he used to pay his dues to the City Club and Camelot Club, among other expenses.

Edwards, meanwhile, accepted only six donations last year for his personal campaign finance account.

“This is indicative of what Gov. Edwards has said,” consultant Richard Carbo, a trusted adviser and former administration staffer, says. “He doesn’t intend to run for public office. With the campaign account, things are winding down and the term is ending and fundraising needs are different.”

The next race for governor

How Edwards will apply his influence and resources, including any available dollars, during his final year in office is the real question, especially as the race to replace him heats up.

Next year will certainly be an opportunity for the Edwards administration and his leadership PAC to focus on building his legacy. So get ready to hear a lot about what has transpired over the past two terms.

The 2023 regular session, his last, may also present opportunities for Edwards to highlight policy topics he believes the candidates for governor should discuss.

Asked by reporters earlier this month if he would endorse, Edwards stopped short of committing, but did take a position on the attorney general’s candidacy.

“You can bet it won’t be Jeff Landry,” Edwards said.

The value of an endorsement

Pollster John Couvillon of JMC Analytics, which works mostly for conservative clients, says Edwards could have a role to play in the governor’s race whether there’s a marketable Democrat or not.

“He could always endorse someone,” Couvillon says, “or he could have more of an indirect impact. As a Democratic governor, he cannot overtly endorse a Republican, but he could do the ‘wink, wink, nod, nod’ routine in the direction of a preferred candidate. His endorsement will have some value.”

Clancy DuBos, analyst for WWL-TV in New Orleans and the political editor for Gambit, says Edwards may end up taking a different route than most governors, save Foster, who pushed hard for Jindal’s election. “Most, but not all, former governors stayed completely out of the races to succeed them,” he says.

He adds that the attorney general only has himself to blame if Edwards gets involved and makes an impact.

“John Bel Edwards has been the target of Jeff Landry on so many gratuitous attacks that now the governor has every reason to fire back,” DuBos says.

Plus, an appeal from Edwards in the next race for governor may reach more voters than just Democrats.

“I think he could be very effective among Democrats, but also moderate Republicans and Independents,” DuBos says. “The Republicans who give JBE good marks are not an insignificant number.”

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.