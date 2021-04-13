Alford: Fiscal session not confined to money issues

The first day of the Legislature’s regular session this past Monday kicked off with a few reminders that politics never sleep. There were three early morning breakfast fundraisers benefiting seven different lawmakers beginning around 8 a.m., just four hours before the Legislature was to convene its regular session—and before a fundraising ban for legislators took hold for the next 60 days.

When the session finally started, and after the fundraising stopped, citizens who made the trek to the Capitol were greeted with many of the same COVID-19 safeguards they encountered last year. Masks and temperature checks were required for entrance, seating was distanced and groups were limited to 30 people. (If you’re planning to attend the session this year and want a view that’s better than the House and Senate floors, you’re out of luck. The Capitol’s observation deck is still closed.)

The opening of the regular session this week was much quieter than usual. Aside from the smaller crowds, Gov. John Bel Edwards opted to forgo his traditional speech to a joint meeting of the Legislature that typically takes place after lunch. Instead, Edwards gave a dinner-time speech on the football field at Southern University in Baton Rouge, to accommodate social distancing.

The speech sought to offer hope to those still troubled by coronavirus trends. “Like you, I want Mardi Gras parades to roll again. I want festivals to resume,” Edwards said, adding, “But I don’t want post-pandemic Louisiana to look completely like pre-pandemic Louisiana.”

While many Republican lawmakers watched the speech from an evening reception at the headquarters of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez attended Edwards’ gridiron oration.

Still, the decision to move the governor’s speech from the state Capitol underscores the growing divide between the executive and legislative branches. That tiff is more than just politics—every session this term has hosted proposals that seek to build upon the legal footprint of the legislative branch at the cost of the executive branch. It’s a trend to watch.

Not to be outdone by Edwards, activists took to the state Capitol steps before the session was convened to advocate for a new state Office on Women’s Health. When you want to get the shared attention of lawmakers, nothing does it better than bodies at the state Capitol. Such events will probably be rare in the coming weeks. In fact, this session will be a true test for the sway (or lack thereof) of digital engagement.

Together Louisiana, for example, hosted a Zoom event Monday evening that several hundred people were expected to attend online. The group said its goal was to fight “corporate lobbyists and special interests.” You don’t hear that line a lot around the state Capitol from engaged citizens and activist groups. Usually politicians and policies are the targets.

When asked why that language was selected, Together Louisiana spokesperson Edgar Cage said, “That’s where the real welfare takes place.”

As for the session’s policy profile, just follow the money. The $36.6 billion state budget is in good shape in the short term and the Revenue Estimating Conference may even find more money for the state to spend over the next few weeks or so. The governor’s own legislative agenda leads off with budget priorities for education-related pay increases, boosting Go Grants, stabilizing education spending and fully funding senior centers. Should the REC recognize more money for the budget, the governor will also push for increased early childhood education funding and additional education-related pay.

The Legislature must also carve up $3.2 billion in federal stimulus funding, but lawmakers do not have to allocate the total amount in the regular session. They have until 2024 to assign the bucks.

If all of that wasn’t enough, lawmakers will debate income tax rates, sales tax issues, the franchise tax, inventory tax program, the fuel tax, severance taxes and a host of other revenue-enhancing proposals.

That said, there’s much more to this session than money. Last year’s regular session was a wash due to COVID-19, so the 2021 regular session finds many lawmakers playing catch-up while trying to keep up. With nearly 900 bills filed, there’s plenty on the agenda.

Lawmakers will debate marijuana usage, changing the official state motto, police practices, sexual harassment reporting and non-compete agreements for physicians. They will also be charged with developing the state’s annual construction budget, devising a collection system for a massive oil-related settlement and voting on a bill that would basically allow everyone (minus the usual characters like felons) to carry a gun.

There are proposals that would lay the groundwork for moving a casino to Slidell and establishing sports betting in Louisiana. Our classrooms, election structure, fishing license fees, water access, criminal justice system and much, much more will be under the legislative microscope.

Right now this session has a little something for everyone. Let’s hope we can say the same thing when the session ends June 10.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.