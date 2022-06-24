Abortion banned in Louisiana after Supreme Court ruling 

Louisiana immediately banned almost all abortions, and the state’s three abortion clinics stopped providing them today, after the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion by overturning its Roe v. Wade decision.

Louisiana has a trigger law automatically banning abortion that went into effect after the court’s ruling was handed down this morning. Though abortion rights are consistently supported by a majority of people in nationwide polls, Louisiana is one of a handful of states where abortion restrictions and bans have been favored, according to statewide polls, according to Louisiana Illuminator.

Gov. John Bel Edwards earlier this week signed Senate Bill 342, a law that strengthens the state’s trigger law. The bill increases the fines for medical professionals who terminate pregnancies and bans the procedure in cases of rape and incest, despite Edwards’ request that the Legislature include those exemptions, The Center Square reports.

Edwards released a statement today in response to the ruling saying, “Being pro-life means more than just being against abortion. It means providing the necessary resources and implementing policies that provide real options and not just lip service to the children, women, and families we are blessed to serve. Now more than ever, it’s critical that Louisiana funds services to support women, children, and families throughout their lives, which is why I have expanded health care through our Medicaid program and lobbied for measures to make sure workers are paid better and more fairly.”

The ruling already has businesses making changes, according to The Wall Street Journal. Fertility companies and their patients have begun moving embryos and making contingency plans in the event that states’ laws extend to eggs fertilized in laboratories, though so far there is no such policy in Louisiana.

Additionally, a handful of large employers have come out saying they will cover travel expenses for employees who need abortions, The New York Times reports. Those companies include Starbucks, Disney, Tesla, Yelp, Airbnb, Netflix, Patagonia, DoorDash, JPMorgan Chase, Levi Strauss & Co., PayPal and Reddit.