‘Two Cents’: Why a new LSU arena is about so much more than sports

Young people leaving Baton Rouge for other cities over the years have been repeating the same message, year after year: We want more amenities and a better quality of life. They want a place where they can live, work, play and thrive personally and professionally—where opportunities are matched by experiences. And in those areas, Baton Rouge too often falls short.

That is about to change. If we allow it to.

Business, political and community leaders have come together like never before to create an economic development opportunity that addresses these long-standing concerns in a bold and transformative way. The loudest critics? Some of those same voices who lament the loss of our young talent and the lack of entertainment options in our city.

Baton Rouge, it’s time to wake up―and grow up. We can’t demand growth and then attack every ambitious plan that makes it possible.

The proposed new LSU arena isn’t just a facility—it’s a catalyst. This bold, strategic investment in our city’s future would jump-start our community’s decades-long quest to become more vibrant and competitive. Let’s be clear: this project is not just about basketball games or concert nights. It’s about quality of life, economic vitality and the kind of investment that drives additional investment, activates additional innovation and ultimately transforms a city.

Perhaps as importantly, it is also about saving the city-parish and our residents $200 million in projected cost to renovate the River Center arena, which is well beyond its useful life. Instead of trying to put expensive lipstick on a noncompetitive arena, this $200 million can be deployed for the proposed River Center Convention Center expansion and the development of a headquarters hotel that is sorely needed—resulting in far more economic development opportunities downtown.

For generations, LSU has been a point of pride for our region—a nationally recognized brand in academics, athletics, research and culture. But top-tier institutions don’t stay relevant by standing still. Peer universities across the country have been investing in state-of-the-art arenas that enhance student life, host national events and entice top student-athletes.

LSU, which has recently announced major investments in a new library, student housing and research institutions with a $160 million National Science Foundation grant (the largest ever given to a university), must continue to evolve. A new arena is a critical next step—and the most impactful one—because of the multiple benefits it would provide for students and the broader community.

Baton Rouge’s lack of a modern, flexible event venue has resulted in top performers and touring events routinely bypassing our city in favor of New Orleans or Houston. A new arena would attract national acts, boost tourism, fill hotel rooms and increase local spending in restaurants and shops. FMOL Health System should be commended for considering the role of anchor investor in the arena project. This is exactly the kind of leadership we need from major employers—stepping up to support initiatives that strengthen our economy, enhance quality of life and create long-term growth for our community.

Translation: more revenue, more jobs, more small business opportunities, more quality-of-life assets, more momentum for our local economy.

But the impact would extend far beyond the 30-acre tract that the arena would occupy. A new LSU arena would trigger a domino effect of quality-of life investments in our city:

A sports performance institute: In partnership with LSU and a leading health care system like FMOLHS, we have the chance to create a destination center for sports medicine, research and performance. This would serve not just athletes, but industry workers, firefighters and weekend warriors from across the region.

A research innovation district: Tied to LSU’s growing leadership in energy, agriculture and technology, this development would boost innovation, job creation and our regional brand.

A safer, more connected campus: Located near a revitalized social and entertainment district, the new arena would enrich student life and serve as a community hub for gathering, celebrating and networking.

From a business perspective, this is a no-brainer. With developer-led financing, a major sponsorship deal, which appears to be in place with the Lake, and projected tax revenue that is revenue neutral at worst and lucrative at best.

Make no mistake, the upside is significant. This kind of public-private partnership rewards taxpayers, the university, visitors and future residents of the Capital Region by stimulating additional civic investments, such as the downtown convention center and headquarters hotel currently under consideration. By replacing outdated facilities with modern community assets, we create new revenue streams that allow city leaders to address urgent priorities with new revenue streams.

Let it be said clearly, I, too, am very sensitive to the need for transparency and public input. However, I believe that, taking into consideration the limited alternatives, we should show some patience and allow the LSU process to take its course. After all, this transaction has to be approved in public meetings with public input by the LSU Board of Supervisors, the LSU Board of Regents and the Joint Legislative Committee of The Budget. There is plenty of time and opportunity and public input when it comes to the LSU Board of Supervisors as a whole in the future. After all, what are our alternatives at this moment?

In every great city’s story, there’s a moment when a bold idea lights the way forward. For Baton Rouge, that moment is here.

So, the question isn’t, “Should we do this?” It’s, “How soon can we make it happen?” Let’s seize this opportunity—for LSU, for Baton Rouge, and for generations to come.

The time is now. Not someday. Not “when the conditions are right.” Not after more feasibility studies. Not after another generation leaves in search of something better right down the road. The standard should not be “What do we need to do to retain our best and brightest?” We deserve a standard of how we can attract the best and brightest from all over our country. We deserve this.

Now is the time to believe bigger, invest smarter, and move Baton Rouge forward together. We won’t be the city we all proclaim we want to be until we become our own champions instead of our own worst enemies.