Opinion: Let’s stick up for Baton Rouge’s new pro hockey team

Picture it, 1996—the Baton Rouge Kingfish, our city’s first professional hockey team, takes to the ice at the Riverside Centroplex (now the Raising Cane’s River Center). Initially called the Erie Panthers, they pounced into Baton Rouge from Pennsylvania only to swim north eight years later to become the Salmon Kings of Victoria, British Columbia.

It’s been 20 years since Baton Rouge has smelled an ice hockey girdle but, thanks to a hockey franchise builder from somewhere north of Interstate 10, we’ve got a second chance. The Baton Rouge Zydeco launched its new name, logo and schedule earlier this month.

But instead of being excited and revved up, Red Stick residents are taking to social media to complain about the new name and logo.

As the founder of an advertising and media agency based in Baton Rouge, I get it.

In the last few decades, businesses have saturated U.S. markets with haphazard uses of words like “Cajun” and “Creole” as a one-size-fits-all solution to anything remotely related to Louisiana culture. Their ubiquity has earned them their spots in the alphabet of Boot State clichés—from Andouille and Alligators to Zapp’s and, yes, Zydeco.

Then, there’s the logo that features the iconic Horace Wilkinson Bridge. The bridge is one of the most recognizable features of our city, but it’s also a trigger for plenty of local motorists who sit in traffic every day.

As the political capital of Louisiana, we are a city of opinions. For once, let’s all just agree to be excited.

We love our sports, and now we have a professional hockey team to support. We’re adding more entertainment to our city, and we have an opportunity to increase tourism and economic development. And that’s a good thing.

At Red Six Media, we work with brands every day and know that names and logos can evolve as an organization grows into its vision.

So, we encourage locals to cheer on the vision our Baton Rouge Zydeco represents. At least it’s not spelled “Zydeceaux.”

We can’t wait for the first home game on Oct. 26.

Matt Dardenne is co-founder and president of Red Six Media, a Baton Rouge-based full-service media strategy, advertising and video production company launched in 2009.