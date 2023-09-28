McCollister: Voting is critical in determining Louisiana’s destiny 

Editor’s Note: This column expresses the opinion of the author only and does not constitute an endorsement by Business Report. Business Report does not endorse candidates for political office.

It’s decision time for Louisiana. Early voting began Sept. 30 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 7. Election day is Oct. 14. Your future—as well as that of this state—is at stake and you have many choices to make on the ballot.

In the September issue of Business Report, I shared my choice for governor, Stephen Waguespack.

Your destiny—and that of your children and grandchildren—is in your hands. Louisiana needs a bold governor with solid character and a visionary plan to lift all residents of this state. We need an inclusive governor, rather than someone who tells those who disagree with him to move elsewhere.

Constitutional amendments

There will be four amendments on the October ballot and another four on the ballot in November. I appreciate the nonpartisan guide that the Public Affairs Research Council provides voters; I am sharing portions here. You can read PAR’s complete guide at ParLouisiana.org.

As I routinely note, and PAR echoes, that since voters ratified the Louisiana Constitution in 1974, they have been asked to decide 308 amendments, a number that will grow to 316 this year. That averages out to seven proposed amendments since the first round hit the ballot only a few years after the constitution took effect. So far, 209 changes have earned voter approval.

It’s fair to wonder: Given the more than 200 approved changes to the 1974 Constitution, is it time for a new convention to revisit the much-altered document and clean it up for today’s 21st century world?

Some will argue that a handful of the proposed amendments are covered in the U.S. Constitution and a few others could be best handled by statute. But the Legislature wants these issues to be very clear for the courts, providing extra protection. And one proposed amendment on this ballot was twice approved as a statute by legislators, only to have the governor veto the measure each time. Now the voters get to make the call.

Here is how I will vote:

No 1 Prohibiting Donations to Conduct Elections: YES

No. 2 Protection for Worship in Churches: YES

No. 3 Surplus Spending on Retirement Debt: NO

No. 4 Property Tax Exemptions for Nonprofit Organizations: NO

Read McCollister's full column, in which he explains his reasoning behind each of the amendments, from the upcoming edition of Business Report.