McCollister: President Joe Biden has created a mess

After President Joe Biden created a mess that has driven gas prices up to record levels, he recently took a break from blaming President Vladimir Putin, and demanded, like a third-world dictator, that oil companies produce more while also lowering their prices, writes Business Report founder and former publisher Rolfe McCollister in his new opinion piece.

Chevron responded to Biden’s request, saying, “Addressing this situation requires thoughtful action and a willingness to work together, not political rhetoric.”

The company also noted that in 2021 it produced the highest volume of oil and gas in its 143-year history.

“Mr. President, you made your bed and must lie in it. Unfortunately, so do all Americans,” McCollister writes.

Gas prices aren’t Biden’s only problem or screw-up, McCollister adds. The list includes high inflation, a baby food crisis, the border debacle, our exit from Afghanistan and a vice president who is an embarrassment—just to name a few.

No wonder Biden’s approval rating is his lowest at 36% (Trump’s low was 33%). And a new AP poll shows 85% of U.S. adults say the country is on the wrong track.

In his column, McCollister also criticizes the recent actions by the CATS board, writing, “Let’s face it, many of us believe CATS could screw up a two-car funeral.”

He cites a comment by Metro Council member Aaron Moak, “The public has to have a positive perception of what CATS can do. I truly do believe in public transportation, but I do not believe in most of the people on this board to get it to where it needs to be.”

Patrick Downs, a CATS board member since January, points out they are experimenting with some privatization efforts, a move that McCollister supports

McCollister also takes aim at the East Baton Rouge Parish school board, noting that qualifying opens July 20 for the Nov. 8 election. He encourages Baton Rouge residents to challenge incumbents Connie Bernard, David Tatman, Evelyn Ware-Jackson, Michael Gaudet, Dawn Collins and even Jill Dyason—who has served two decades.

Read McCollister's full column from the latest edition of Business Report.