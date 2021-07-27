McCollister: Metro Council should reject Hudson’s tax swap plan

It is often said, “no good deed goes unpunished.” I am sure that is how the folks at the East Baton Rouge Parish Library system and the parishwide Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control district feel. Officials with both say they have been fiscally responsible and have a surplus.

Their reward?

Metro Council member Dwight Hudson is proposing to grab $4 million of those tax dollars and effectively redirect them for drainage projects.

No one argues that drainage isn’t an issue. I wrote about this “crime” in my current Business Report editorial. But as I noted, that has often been self-inflicted by bad government, politics, waivers, lack of leadership and poor planning.

So Hudson wants to solve this legacy of malfeasance and failure on the backs of two public agencies? Not the right answer.

There are other problems with drainage besides money. (The mayor just got $150 million from Washington, D.C., and committed $20 million to drainage. If it’s a priority, make it $30 million—only 20%. And then address the long-term issue in the budget.)

Also, why isn’t the Council on Aging, or CATS, or BREC in the mix here? Voters gave COA $8 million a year with a tax—a figure that’s now considerably higher through property valuation growth—when its pre-tax-windfall budget was like $3 million. (It didn’t even know how to spend it all.) Why are they being protected?

Voters approved the dedicated funds for these agencies and those amounts have grown, often ahead of inflation, because of rising property tax values. I am opposed to city-parish agencies rolling forward millages in all but the most extreme of cases, but you don’t solve that problem by simply siphoning off surplus revenues from politically safe agencies.

In the meantime, if Hudson wants to go after the largesse of two then he should go after the largesse of all.

BREC and COA each have healthy surpluses, but both are scrambling to spend them on expensive projects and land investments. Is redirecting money approved for one purpose to another one—like a zoo upgrade—more important than drainage?

Why punish only those who follow the good accounting practice of saving?

The unspoken message being screamed by Hudson is spend it or lose it.

This is a complicated issue and there are a lot of unanswered questions. I know Hudson is trying to address the drainage problem and I commend him for trying. But I don’t think his solution addresses the root problem.

The proposal is up for consideration at Wednesday’s Metro Council meeting and, if approved, would go before voters this fall. It should be rejected—or amended to add COA, BREC (if allowed by state) and any other city-parish agency that has independent taxing authority.

Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.