LSU President William Tate: Why LSU’s hurricane research matters more than ever 

Since 1980, weather disasters have cost the U.S. $2.9 trillion in damages. Last year, the country experienced 27 weather disasters with a damage assessment of at least $1 billion, and the total damages from these disasters amounted to $182 billion. The realities of weather disasters hit home as I visited LSU faculty, staff and students working on recovery and resiliency efforts in Lake Charles, a community devastated by storms and flooding. Thus, recent reports that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, eliminated the jobs of scientists building the technology and innovative methods to conduct weather forecasts caught my attention.

The loss of highly trained meteorologists and scientists jeopardizes our ability to prepare for extreme weather, particularly in hurricane-prone regions like Louisiana and the broader Gulf Coast. LSU scientists partner with NOAA to serve and protect the state and nation. Federal support from NOAA must remain strong—without it, the very research needed to protect millions from the devastating impacts of hurricanes could falter.

LSU’s Scholarship First agenda prioritizes coastal research, agriculture, industrial construction, and energy including protecting the state from hurricanes and flooding. This initiative highlights the urgent need to study climate resilience, flooding and storm forecasting—critical issues in Louisiana, where hurricanes bring the threat of catastrophic damage year after year. Moreover, the agenda seeks to improve weather prediction for the agriculture and timber industries, both anchors of Louisiana’s economy that risk harm from extreme weather. By investing in research that strengthens Louisiana’s defenses against hurricanes and supports industries dependent on accurate forecasting, LSU is committed to protecting communities, infrastructure and livelihoods. However, we do this work in partnership with NOAA and with projects funded by the agency.

For example, university researchers lead a study that utilizes high-frequency radar to improve tracking of ocean currents—data that directly impacts hurricane models. By refining these models, LSU’s research can enhance the accuracy of storm intensity forecasts, giving coastal communities more precise information on where storms will strike and how severe they will be. This technology seeks to provide near-real-time ocean current measurements and has the potential to be invaluable in determining the speed and direction of hurricanes, improving our ability to predict the paths of these deadly storms with greater accuracy.

LSU’s focus on weather prediction extends beyond coastal resiliency. Louisiana’s agriculture and forestry industries contribute billions to the state’s economy, and they depend on accurate forecasting. These industries require detailed weather predictions to manage planting cycles, mitigate crop losses from storms, and prepare for droughts or excessive rainfall. A weakened NOAA would mean less reliable forecasting for farmers, threatening food and timber production and economic stability. The Scholarship First initiative recognizes this connection and seeks to ensure that agricultural research benefits from advancements in meteorology and the science of resiliency.

Beyond agriculture, hurricane preparedness is essential for protecting Louisiana’s energy industry, another priority under the Scholarship First agenda. The state is home to critical oil refineries and offshore energy infrastructure, much of which is in hurricane-prone areas. Disruptions from storms can have nationwide impacts, affecting gas prices, supply chains and economic stability. Without accurate storm tracking, energy companies may have less time to secure operations, evacuate personnel, or implement emergency shutdowns, leading to greater economic losses and potential environmental hazards.

However, the reality remains: LSU’s efforts cannot fully replace the resources and capabilities of NOAA. The agency’s satellites, supercomputers and extensive observational networks are indispensable in tracking and analyzing storms on a national scale. If NOAA’s capabilities diminish, even the most advanced university-led research initiatives will struggle to compensate for the loss of federal expertise, resources and our joint partnerships. Investing in NOAA and university research partnerships is not just a scientific necessity—it is a matter of public safety and economic survival.

Louisiana’s economy depends on industries like energy, fisheries, agriculture, industrial construction and shipping, all of which face risks from hurricanes and extreme weather. Every dollar spent on forecasting and preparedness returns a savings on the cost of disaster response and recovery. More importantly, it saves lives. Without a strong NOAA and our aligned research initiatives, we will be fighting against the tide.