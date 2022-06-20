PAR: Lawmakers inaction puts Louisiana’s congressional map in judiciary’s hands 

Surprising few, Louisiana’s latest redistricting session turned out to be a flop, more a tense reminder of the polarizing and partisan nature of the mapping work than a good-faith effort to comply with a federal judge’s order requiring new congressional boundary lines, the Public Affairs Research Council writes in a new commentary.

Most legislators seemed to be engaged in theater, performing for judges or their constituents, rather than redesigning the districts, PAR leaders write. Lawmakers didn’t meet the judge’s deadline to draw a new congressional map with a second majority-Black district, ending the special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards in a stalemate and leaving it to the judge to redesign the six U.S. House districts. The House and Senate adjourned the session after a contentious four days, when it became clear they wouldn’t reach a consensus on a congressional district redesign and time was running out to meet U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick’s order.

By failing to act, the Legislature put the fate of Louisiana’s congressional districts in the hands of the judiciary, PAR writes. Depending on the outcome of the legal proceedings, the redistricting process could wrap up in time for the fall election or drag on for months, possibly years. Read the full commentary from PAR.