‘LaPolitics’: Questions mount about the future of economic development

Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has named Anne Villa as the interim secretary of Louisiana Economic Development. Villa, who was previously undersecretary, will serve in the interim position until a permanent secretary is selected.

A spokesperson for Landry told LaPolitics Weekly there is no current timeline for when a permanent secretary might be named.

Based on interviews with several elected officials, transition council members and economic development professionals, this could be an early signal that the Landry Administration is exploring operational changes for LED.

Economic development enthusiasts at the very least see opportunities for better synergy, particularly with business-related matters spread out across different agencies and departments.

For example, Will Green, CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, says the state should “remove silos” separating government entities involved in workforce training. As such, LABI has called for appointing a “workforce czar” with private sector experience.

“We need to have agencies working together and talking to each other,” Green says.

Some of the members of Landry’s Economic Development and Fiscal Policy Transition Council said in interviews they would like to see a quasi-corporate framework explored for LED.

Others say they have asked the administration to consider incorporating some of the multimodal aspects of the Department of Transportation and Development into LED as well.

There are also two statewide elected officials—Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Fleming—who say they would like a larger role in economic development.

Nungesser says legislators over the years have asked him why LED wasn’t overseen by his office. He says he would be happy to take on more formal or informal duties in the economic development realm, such as representing the governor and the state in visits to prospects.

“I will take on any duties that the governor and the Legislature want me to,” he says. “If that’s the governor’s wishes, I’ll support it. But I would like a seat at the table in economic development because I’ve seen other lieutenant governors doing incredible things for their state.”

Nungesser says he hasn’t yet discussed the topic with Gov. Landry.

Fleming would like the Legislature to involve his office more in economic development as well, noting that he has started successful businesses and led the Economic Development Administration under former President Donald Trump.

In fact, Fleming told LaPolitics he has already reached out to companies that have moved their headquarters out of state or reduced their footprint in Louisiana to ask why and begin a dialogue.

