Alford: Legislative races yield hot election stories

Have you heard about the Acadiana state Senate race where one of the candidates has been accused of setting fire to a family of dogs in a sugarcane field?

What about the New Orleans House race that has pulled Gov. John Bel Edwards out of early retirement and into a Democratic free-for-all?

Then there’s another Senate race, over in Jefferson Parish, hosting a candidate who’s a sitting mayor—and the target of an unfolding media investigation into local land deals.

All over Louisiana there are intriguing political storylines emerging from races for the state House and Senate. And unless you live in these areas, it’s unlikely you’re up to speed with some of the best (and the worst) political dramas from the current election cycle.

In the Senate, 20 of the chamber’s districts have already been filled due to uncontested elections. Another 19 districts, however, have contested races this fall.

In the House of Representatives, the Legislature’s lower chamber, 48 districts already have elected officials ready to be sworn into office. Another 57 have active contests.

Republicans are expected to secure supermajorities in both the Senate and the House. As such, many of these contested races pit Republicans versus other Republicans in battles to prove who’s more conservative.

Such an electoral skirmish is playing out in Senate District 22, in Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry and St. Martin parishes. That’s where House Majority Leader Blake Miguez and local farmer Hugh Andre are dividing Acadiana’s political class.

Adding to the nasty tone of this race last week was a direct mail piece from the Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority, which is backing Miguez. The mailer accused Andre of setting “fire to a dog and her eight puppies in his cane field.”

The source for the mailer was a story published by The Hayride, a conservative news outlet.

Andre, who campaigns with his own dog, Murphy Mae, has explained to voters the field was burned out of necessity, for his farming business, and he did his best for a week and a half to relocate the dogs that were ultimately burned.

Further proving this race has really gone to the dogs, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said in an endorsement video that Miguez is the right candidate and would protect voters from bad government or, as Kennedy put it, a “Great Dane-size whiz down the leg.”

In southeastern Louisiana, the battle for Senate District 8, pitting incumbent Sen. Pat Connick against Jean Lafitte Mayor Timothy Kerner Jr. (the son of the state representative by the same name), is ripping through Jefferson Parish like a Category 3 storm surge.

The latest personality influencing this contest is Fox 8’s Lee Zurik, who dropped a bombshell last week suggesting the “business ties of (the) Lafitte mayor raise ethical questions.”

The Kerners were silent partners in a building acquisition—a building located across the street from Jean Lafitte’s town hall, according to Zurik’s reporting. The contractors involved in the deal also received government work from the town, and the property in question was sold at a $101,000 markup.

The mayor agreed to be interviewed, but couldn’t be located for the interview, so a spokesperson scheduled another interview with Fox 8, but the mayor changed his mind again.

In nearby St. Tammany Parish, the open race for House District 89 has surprisingly pulled in a political superstar. After all, it’s not every day that the U.S. House majority leader plays in a race for state representative. But that’s the case over on the Northshore, where Congressman Steve Scalise has cut an endorsement video for Kim Carver, who has cemented his place as the leading candidate.

Not to be outdone, Gov. John Bel Edwards is coming off the bench to influence another race, over in New Orleans’ House District 91. The engagement from the governor was unexpected, especially since he has more or less shut down his own political operations as his time in office draws to a close.

Edwards endorsed the challenger in this race, Madison O’Malley. Telling The Advocate what she thought of the governor’s decision, New Orleans Rep. Mandie Landry remarked, “What an embarrassment to our state.” Landry is pushing to make abortion and “anti-choice” an issue during the final stretch.

Further north, in Monroe’s Senate District 33, Senate Agriculture Chair Stewart Cathey is under fire by a well-funded independent expenditure group named Watchdog PAC. The group has put its “Crooked Cathey” theme on television, billboards and mail.

“It’s despicable, but what else can you expect?” Cathey told The News-Star’s Greg Hilburn.

Challenger Ned White has been able to steer clear of hard attacks thanks to Watchdog PAC, which is in the process of dropping new mail in the district this week.

If you want to learn more about the Legislature’s various districts around the state, visit www.Legis.La.Gov. If you want to learn more about the corresponding elections on the fall ballot, check out www.SOS.La.Gov.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.