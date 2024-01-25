Is it time for Louisiana to expand school choice? 

Louisiana’s school voucher program, which was first signed into law under former Gov. Bobby Jindal in 2008, provides low-income families with vouchers to send their children to nonpublic schools of their choice and seemed promising at its inception.

In the years since, though, the Louisiana Scholarship Program has helped far fewer families than intended, with only 1% of Louisiana students—or 3% of those eligible—taking advantage of the voucher system, in part because nonpublic school participation remains low, with just over one-third participating.

The low school participation rates can be traced to regulations that discourage private schools from joining the program.

Incoming lawmakers can remedy the LSP’s problems by removing its burdensome regulations and extending eligibility to all families, regardless of income level, argues Rachel Alexander Cambre in a recent column for Business Report.

Lawmakers attempted to pass such legislation in 2022 and 2023, but were thwarted by opposition from Gov. John Bel Edwards. House Bill 98 in 2023 would have improved Louisiana’s school choice offerings in crucial ways, Cambre writes.

As lawmakers approach a fresh legislative session this spring, they should prepare to extend this freedom to all students in the state.

Read Cambre’s full opinion piece from the latest edition of Business Report. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com.

Rachel Alexander Cambre, Ph.D., is a visiting fellow with the B. Kenneth Simon Center for American Studies and the Center for Education Policy at The Heritage Foundation. A native and