Alford: Will there be ‘unexpected moments’ as the 2023 election cycle begins?

Last go-around, in 2019, statewide candidates signed up for office in the executive suite of the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office in Baton Rouge.

This week, they’ll qualify from the State Archives building, a venue change that was implemented in the wake of COVID-19 and has since stuck.

It will be the last qualifying period for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, who surprised many with his decision not to seek reelection. For his exit, Ardoin’s staff expects a quiet, three-day affair beginning today and ending Aug. 10.

The biggest news coming out of this week may partly belong to the attorney general’s race, where Democrats made a last-minute push to recruit New Orleans attorney Lindsey Cheek. Dems have actually been pushing Cheek to enter the race for several months, and expectations are mounting as qualifying nears.

Hoping Louisiana will elect its first woman attorney general is Solicitor General Liz Murrill, who now has the endorsement of both the state GOP and the Republican Attorneys General Association. House and Governmental Affairs Chair John Stefanski, a fellow Republican, and attorney Marty Maley, an independent, are expected to qualify as well.

At the top of the ballot, in the race for governor, there isn’t much to report that you haven’t heard if you’ve been paying attention. So far, it seems everyone who said they will qualify for the big contest will put pen to paper this week.

Potential gubernatorial candidates in the past have admitted to sitting in parking lots or sending proxies before deciding against running. That said, there are bound to be a couple of surprises—but probably further down the ballot.

“There are usually, in qualifying, some unexpected moments,” says Joel Watson, Ardoin’s deputy secretary of state for outreach, “like in 2020, when [the now deceased] Rep. Steve Carter decided to run for mayor.”

As for races you shouldn’t sleep on, you can expect a lot of action from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. For the past eight years, no matter how many strides were made by GOP-leaning boosters, some conservative issues found resistance on BESE due to the three appointments controlled by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The chances of a Republican being elected governor this fall, however, are higher than usual in Louisiana. And that, in turn, means next year could see the most conservative education board ever seated in modern times.

A half-dozen or so groups that typically spend on BESE races will be back for more this cycle to influence the eight other elected seats—and to make as many as possible lean further to the right.

In response to boosters who wanted BESE members to act more like hard-nosed legislators, both Reps. Lance Harris of Alexandria and Paul Hollis of Covington announced recently they will run in Districts 5 and 1, respectively. Harris and Hollis see an opportunity for sweeping education reforms beginning in January as long as a Republican governor gets elected.

There are a lot of politicos betting that Republican will be Attorney General Jeff Landry, who has made BESE an issue in his gubernatorial campaign. Landry recently wrote an op-ed criticizing BESE for its support of a waiver system to remove the LEAP test requirement.

If you believe the rumors, and you probably shouldn’t, Landry already has his three BESE appointments picked out. Even if Landry doesn’t have his picks yet, they’ll be good matches for Harris and Hollis—amounting to five Republican votes. This could eliminate the division currently on the board and lead to bold decisions on everything from curriculum to the future of Education Superintendent Cade Brumley.

On the matter of Brumley’s future, political watchers are wondering whether the issue of moving the appointed education superintendent back into an elected role becomes campaign fodder for both BESE and legislative candidates.

We’ll find out the answers to these questions—and much more—with the close of qualifying this week and the start of the 2023 statewide election cycle.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.