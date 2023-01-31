Alford: Who will drive this fall’s policy conversation?  

“No one is talking about policy.”

That’s how Lanny Keller, a member of The Advocate’s editorial team, summarized the (still) developing race for governor while speaking in December at the annual meeting of the Council for a Better Louisiana.

His remark was delivered after a panel of politicos (including yours truly) discussed the race at length while mentioning only the personalities included. Prior to Keller’s observation, we failed to dedicate significant time to what the contenders might stand for in the upcoming election cycle.

That’s an easy trap to fall into when talking about Louisiana’s governorship. Bold personalities with massive shadows have marked that office—from Huey and Earl Long to Edwin Edwards.

In Wayne Parent’s must-read Inside the Carnival: Unmasking Louisiana Politics, we’re reminded that it was probably these personalities, and not the office itself, that elevated our governorship to the level of myths and legends.

“No other state has such a curiously powerful governor,” Parent wrote, “with such curiously weak constitutional prerogatives.”

Attorney General Jeff Landry, for one, is hoping to reverse this trend as he runs for governor this year. At least that’s part of his talking points.

“This race for me is not about people,” Landry said during an interview with Louisiana Illuminator at this past weekend’s Washington Mardi Gras celebration. “It’s about issues. It doesn’t matter who gets in or out of this race. I’m not running against anyone. I’m running for something. … I want this governor’s race to be about issues, not about people.”

Other announced candidates include state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, attorney Hunter Lundy, state Rep. Richard Nelson and Treasurer John Schroder. All would likely agree with Landry that policy should trump personalities in this race.

Still, that’s unlikely to happen. Races for governor in Louisiana turn on personality, and many campaign attacks are personal in nature. There’s simply no avoiding this harsh reality.

That’s why we’ll probably see special interests and associations step up this cycle to help guide and shape the policy discussion.

The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, for example, is launching a policy-focused initiative meant to position the state as an economic leader in the South by 2030.

The effort is called LA23, with a nod to the current election year, and is billed as a “road map to Louisiana’s future.” Over the next 10 months, LABI and a team of outside consultants will engage stakeholders and develop issues through regional listening sessions and other methods of data gathering.

“There’s a lot of focus this year on the names and personalities and who’s running for what,” says LABI President Stephen Waguespack. “But there’s not much of a focus on policy and a strategic vision for the state. That’s the missing ingredient from this election cycle.”

To assist in the process, LABI has hired Ted Abernathy of the North Carolina-based Economic Leadership LLC, a consultancy currently working in more than a dozen states. Abernathy will join Waguespack and Beverly Haydel of Sequitur Consulting at each of the regional listening sessions.

Additionally, organizers plan to work overtime so the effort won’t be a carbon copy of other master plans from yesteryear.

“This won’t be filled with the greatest hits and we’re not looking for a blood oath from anyone,” Waguespack says. “It will be specific and clear on challenges and opportunities, but presented in such a way that the new governor and Legislature will have a basic framework and some goals to work with. No one is looking to script anything for anyone. This will be a big tent plan.”

On the data collection front, LABI has hired Pat McFerron of CMA Strategies. Business executives, issues experts and community leaders are also expected to be among the engaged stakeholders. The LA23 plan will be released in early fall to coincide with a regional roadshow to discuss the recommendations and garner support statewide.

To be sure, the candidates for governor will have their own platforms, booklets and listening tours, too. They will talk about policy ideas in Bunkie and Bastrop and in Coushatta and Catahoula. But don’t worry—they’ll find time to discuss other topics as well, like their opponents.

What will the next few months be like? When the election is over and the ashes have settled, will we look back on the race and remember all of the great policy discussions? Or will we remember the personalities?

This year, maybe we can remember both.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.