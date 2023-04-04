Alford: What to look for heading into the regular session

Important deadlines to file legislation for the regular session blew past last week, setting the stage for a somewhat quiet preelection gathering that will be heavy on fiscal issues.

The regular session, which convenes Monday, will also be peppered with so-called “bumper sticker bills” meant to inform (and incite) voters ahead of reelection questions.

As of this week, there were more than 600 bills introduced in the House and 200-plus in the Senate—and more are on the way.

Here are some notes and observations as we approach the start date:

The spending cap matters

We learned in this space last week that busting the state’s spending cap may be the centerpiece vote of the session. Without two-thirds approval in both chambers, lawmakers won’t be able to spend all of the excess cash in the treasury. Conservative Caucus Chair Jack McFarland contends his members don’t like the idea. Senate President Page Cortez, meanwhile, says if the cap is busted, the money should be confined to one-time needs.

Criminal justice update

This session looks to be a busy one for the criminal justice committees. “With reelection coming, we’re seeing a lot of tough-on-crime bills and as usual there will be gun bills,” says House chair Joe Marino, adding, “It’s the same slate of real-life, emotional bills that we usually see, but during an election year.” The abortion debate (over exceptions) will make a return and so will the death penalty issue. Expectations for the death penalty debate, however, are changing slightly, with district attorneys and others starting to soften on abolishing the practice. Another unique policy angle to watch for comes in the form of legislation from Rep. Tony Bacala, which “provides that the crime of criminal trespass does not apply to any person operating a watercraft on running waters of the state.”

Gubernatorial candidates have agendas

Attorney General Jeff Landry has slowly rolled out a legislative agenda, first backing bills that crack down on library books and last week supporting legislation to expose criminal justice advocates who are “bad actors.” Treasurer John Schroder will be around during the session as well and is interested in being part of the debate over ESG (environmental, social and governance) investing. House Commerce Chair Paula Davis says it will be among the more engaging issues her committee hears this year. There are two sitting legislators in the field for governor, of course, Rep. Richard Nelson, who will have an outsized voice on tax issues, and Sen. Sharon Hewitt, who is beginning to make an issue over Louisiana’s low minimum wage. Former Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson will have many roads and bridges to follow through the process and former Louisiana Association of Business and Industry President Stephen Waguespack will surely have some interest in the priorities he was helping shape just a few weeks ago.

The LABI agenda

Interim LABI president Jim Patterson says the association’s members are eager to zero in on property and casualty insurance issues this year. Patterson says his team is looking at a number of different avenues to get property insurers back to the state—and doing something about the “burden” of the premium tax assessed on insurers is viewed as a good place to start. Louisiana’s premium tax rate is among the highest in the country, Patterson says. LABI is also in favor of the education savings account concept.

Education

Passing some version of an education savings account, or ESA, is an important objective for the business lobby and House Education Chair Lance Harris, one of the lawmakers sponsoring ESA legislation. “It’s the future of education,” Harris says. While Gov. John Bel Edwards has vetoed previous incarnations, supporters are hopeful that successful rollouts in other states and a new policy approach in the upcoming session may be enough to encourage Edwards to adopt a neutral stance. The teacher pay issue will make its way through the education committees as well.

Transportation

House Transportation Chair Mark Wright says rulemaking issues over trucking permits could yield interesting discussions, but larger-scale infrastructure projects will suck all of the proverbial oxygen out of the room.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.