Alford: Session could produce multiple collisions

State lawmakers will convene their regular session at noon next Monday, putting a number of political and policy issues on a collision course over the next three months.

For example, the House and Senate are expected to debate a ban on critical race theory in classrooms. Should teachers focus on how race has influenced public policy and American life, or would such an approach be too schismatic? Conservatives and liberals can’t seem to agree on an answer to that question.

When the issue was debated earlier this year by the Mississippi Senate, Black senators walked out of the chamber to protest the proceedings. It’s uncertain how Black lawmakers in Louisiana will react to the matter being debated here in the coming weeks, but legislation on critical race theory will probably be heard alongside another bill to redraw the state’s congressional districts.

The Legislature concluded its special session on redistricting last month, producing a new congressional map that closely resembles the districts now in place. Black lawmakers and Democrats opposed the congressional map because it didn’t create an additional majority-minority district dominated by minority voters, despite the state’s racial population mix.

The Black Caucus, among others, has asked Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto the proposed congressional map, which seems more likely with each passing day. The debate during the special session was already racially charged, and the addition of critical race theory legislation will do little to improve the mood of the House and Senate in the regular session.

At the same time, a bipartisan select committee will be investigating what Edwards knew and did about the death of Ronald Greene, and the involvement of State Police. The investigation promises to be a can’t-miss sideshow to the session circus, and could, in turn, affect the trajectory of a number of bills targeting reforms at the State Police.

Believe it or not, we haven’t even discussed the regular session’s centerpiece yet. Lawmakers and the administration are sitting on more than $2.8 billion in one-time money that needs to be spent. The extra cash comes courtesy of federal pandemic aid and state surplus dollars. The Legislature and administration have a lot of different ideas about how to use the dough, although they don’t all necessarily overlap.

Even though Louisiana hosts nonfiscal sessions during even-numbered years, meaning no tax bills that increase revenue for the state, this regular session is going to have a rather strong fiscal vibe. Lawmakers will consider instruments on the state sales tax structure, local auditing functions, the inventory tax and other related topics.

Lawmakers also plan to debate a possible ban on transgender athletes, looser vaccine requirements, changes to abortion laws, an expansion of the medical marijuana program, a prohibition on plastic bags, and the relevance of Confederate holidays. In between those issues, they’ll discuss the death penalty, drunken driving, wind farms, gun rights and the availability of pornography on college campuses.

There are nearly 1,200 bills filed so far for the regular session, and more are coming. From a policy perspective, it will be a potpourri session, offering a little something for everyone.

On the education front, there’s a bill to allow students to opt-out of classroom instruction, but still retain the state dollars assigned to them. There’s another to eliminate the appointed members of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.

As for big-picture political changes, a pair of lawmakers have filed bills calling for another constitutional convention to replace Louisiana’s 1974 Constitution. Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, also has a constitutional amendment to add a fourth term to legislative term limits beginning with the 2023 elections. Bishop says the current three-term structure results in too much experience being lost. “The staff and lobbyists have become the institutional knowledge,” he says.

Ambitious would be one way to describe the upcoming regular session. Busy would be another. So would frenetic. As such, over the next three months, lawmakers will need as few distractions as possible. Unfortunately, the regular session will be packed with them, and there’s no turning back now.

Hopefully, that won’t mean another special session will be needed. We’ve seen plenty of those over the past couple of terms, and most of them were called to finish up work lawmakers couldn’t complete on time. This go around, however, could be different. Maybe.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.