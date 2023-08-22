Alford: Nearly half of Louisiana’s Senate is already seated weeks out from October elections

As of this week, eight Democrats and 11 Republicans have been elected to Louisiana’s 39-member Senate because they faced no opposition or candidate challenges.

That means a Senate supermajority won’t be a heavy lift for the Republican Party this cycle. The tally also means roughly half of the Legislature’s upper chamber has already been seated—seven and a half weeks before Election Day.

With the exception of Rep. Jean-Paul Coussan, who will move into Lafayette’s Senate District 23, all others elected so far are incumbents, including Sens. Regina Barrow, Gerald Boudreaux, Joe Bouie, Gary Carter, Heather Cloud, Royce Duplessis, Cleo Fields, Franklin Foil, Jimmy Harris, Bob Hensgens, Eddie Lambert, Jay Luneau, Patrick McMath, Jay Morris, Mike Reese, Jeremy Stine, Kirk Talbot and Glenn Womack.

Only one candidate has withdrawn from a Senate race so far. Over in Metairie, Republican Sheree Kerner is no longer running in District 9, leaving incumbent Sen. Cameron Henry to face Mary Anne Mushatt, a Democrat, in the GOP-heavy district.

In addition to Henry, there are another six lawmakers who are each facing just single challengers and they are expected to have incredibly strong showings in the primary: Sens. Ed Price in Senate District 2, Caleb Kleinpeter in Senate District 17, Mike Fesi in District 20, Mark Abraham in Senate District 25 and Katrina Jackson in Senate District 34. Rep. Greg Miller is also positioned to over-perform in round one in Senate District 19.

Sen. Beth Mizell in District 2 and Rep. Bill Wheat in Disctrict 37 probably deserve to be in the above category, but they’re facing two challengers each. Runoffs aren’t necessarily expected for those two Senate seats, but you never know.

Then there are another 11 races that will be among the hottest legislative contests to watch this cycle.

Senate District 1: Two representatives—Ray Garofalo and Bob Owen—are dividing parts of Capitoland as they aim for the same Senate seat in the St. Bernard/St. Tammany area.

Senate District 6: Another two representatives—Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge and Barry Ivey of Central—want this seat. And both have relatives (Edmonds’ son and Ivey’s twin brother) running in separate House districts.

Senate District 8: Sen. Pat Connick, a big player in Jefferson Parish politics, is up against Jean Lafitte Mayor Timothy Kerner Jr.

Senate District 13: GOP heavyweights like the Louisiana Committee for a Conservative Majority have made this a difficult contest for Rep. Buddy Mincey as he takes on fellow Rep. Valarie Hodges for this post anchored by Denham Springs.

Senate District 21: The incumbent is term limited from seeking this St. Mary Parish seat, but his son, farmer Robert Allain, is running a strong campaign. But so are others in the race, including former St. Mary chief administrative officer Bo LaGrange and businessman Stephen Swiber.

Senate District 22: In a crowded field of five candidates, House Majority Leader Blake Miguez is working overtime and facing a notable challenge from local farmer Hugh Andre.

Senate District 31: What a matchup in this northwest Louisiana district. On one side you have Rep. Alan Seabaugh, a constitutional law expert and a diehard conservative. On the other side is Mike McConathy, a conservative who said he voted for Gov. John Bel Edwards and doesn’t necessarily like former President Donald Trump.

Senate District 33: Up in the Monroe area, there’s a great deal of interest in the re-election campaign of Senate Agriculture Chair Stewart Cathey. Businessman Ned White has been running for months, with the support of some corners of the farming industry in north Louisiana.

Senate District 36: Sen. Robert Mills went from being among the few legislative candidates personally endorsed by former President Donald Trump last cycle to being an incumbent who has to watch his back with a challenge from Bossier Parish School Board Member Adam Bass, who owns an insurance agency.

Senate District 38: This was the surprise race of the qualifying period, due to a last-minute, unexpected no-show by the incumbent. Now there are three running for an open seat in Shreveport.

Senate District 39: In what will be one of the hottest Democratic legislative races in the state, three political powerhouses are facing off in a four-person field, including Rep. Cedric Glover, the former mayor of Shreveport; Rep. Sam Jenkins, the chair of the House Democratic Caucus; and former Rep. Barbara Norton, who is always quotable.

For the latest on these races, and much more, visit www.SOS.La.Gov.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.