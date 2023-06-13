Alford: Legislature faced with uncertainty following the session

The fussing and shouting that marked the conclusion of the regular session last week could be heard from Baton Rouge to Bunkie.

Meanwhile, in other parts of the country the next day folks were mostly interested in the online consent legislation (House Bill 61) that lawmakers approved and the anti-LGBTQ+ bills sitting on the governor’s desk.

The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CNN and CBS all picked up on Rep. Laurie Schlegel’s push to require parental consent for minors to have certain online accounts. The legislation could lead to major changes in the way digital brands conduct business in Louisiana.

Then there are the anti-LGBTQ+ bills the House and Senate advanced and Gov. John Bel Edwards has vowed to veto. Outlets ranging from Axios to ABC are covering the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” and gender-affirming care measures. Media interest could continue to grow on this front, especially with the NAACP issuing a national “travel advisory” for the Bayou State based on what it deems to be discriminatory policymaking.

These issues are early warning signs—while we may be done with the regular session, the regular session isn’t done with us.

In terms of the budget lawmakers passed amid controversy during the session’s final moments, health care and education were slapped the hardest. The budget included a surprise $100 million cut to the health department and a $2,000 teacher pay raise that somehow became a one-time stipend. Early childhood education efforts, originally slated for $52 million, also landed at $44 million in the budget.

The $2.2 billion in excess cash lawmakers fought over all session was squeezed into a supplemental bill, where local government leaders will find spending for roads, bridges and other services. There’s some pork here and there, but lawmakers will get to say they made $690 million in additional debt payments.

Unknown at this hour is whether lawmakers will be able to fully escape the orbit of the recently adjourned regular session so they can focus on reelection efforts.

With the governor ready to veto a set of anti-LGBTQ+ bills, there will undoubtedly be a bit of buzz about conservative lawmakers wanting a veto override session—especially in an election year. We’ve heard that kind of chatter before this term, but it’s a difficult task to first get into a veto override session and then deliver an actual override.

The governor also gets one last crack at the budget bills, and at least a few line-item vetoes are expected.

Even if representatives and senators manage to avoid a veto override session, they could still end up returning to Baton Rouge for a special session on redistricting, depending on what the courts decide to do in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling last week that will essentially force the state of Alabama to add a new majority Black district to its congressional map. Louisiana has a similar—but not identical—case that made it to the court, too, so politicos here are wondering what’s next for us.

Does the Supreme Court’s action on Alabama’s congressional map mean Louisiana is facing the same fate? The answer to that question is nuanced, and varies depending on who you ask.

On Capitol Hill, in regard to Louisiana’s case, Republicans believe the proverbial ball is in the Supreme Court’s court. Justices, after all, have issued a stay on the case. Later this summer, the court could either hear the case or make instructions to lower courts.

If you want other opinions on the matter, folks with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund believe the Supreme Court will send Louisiana’s case back to the 5th Circuit. Edwards, meanwhile, told reporters last week that Judge Shelly Dick in the Middle District could pick the case back up herself.

Dick threatened to redraw Louisiana’s map last year if the Legislature failed to include a second Black majority congressional district to match state population figures. After a legislative attempt and an appeal to the 5th Circuit, Dick moved to draw a new map, but the Supreme Court beat her to the punch with its stay.

Now lawmakers are wondering if they’ll need yet another special session to tackle redistricting—and the same outside payers who employed attorneys and demographers are getting ready just in case.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.