Alford: Kennedy’s PAC has national ambitions

If you read this column last week, you already know U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has a new affiliated political action committee called Common Sense for America that will engage in a handful of Louisiana elections this fall.

Kennedy, via this new PAC, is backing candidates for attorney general, district judgeships, the Louisiana House of Representatives and the state Senate.

These local-level plays, however, are just the warmup acts.

In a follow-up interview after last week’s column was published, PAC director Michael Wong said Kennedy will primarily use the outfit to influence U.S. Senate seats in other states.

“Playing in U.S. Senate races will be the PAC’s primary purpose,” Wong says. “John’s been in very high demand by his colleagues and candidates to headline fundraisers and campaign rallies across the country. We plan on raising millions to allow Sen. Kennedy to help Republicans take back the majority in 2024. We’ll be able to make significant independent expenditures in these races.”

At the heart of the PAC is the operation Team Kennedy built during his re-election bid in 2022. Kennedy, Wong and others on that campaign managed to construct an enviable nationwide base of support from small-dollar donors.

“Over the last few years, we’ve been very intentional building a donor base, and we have about 300,000 donors across the country,” Wong added. “The PAC will utilize that strength. John Kennedy remembers who was with him earlier on, and he wants to help those friends. We’ll look to make a difference where we can.”

Back home in Louisiana, the PAC is playing in the race for attorney general and in two district judge elections, which veers slightly from Kennedy’s larger focus on the legislative branches. On the other hand, given his role on the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, these kinds of elections are in his wheelhouse.

“It’s definitely important to Sen. Kennedy,” Wong says of judicial races. “There’s a lot of law professor still very much in him, and he personally puts in a lot of time researching potential judge and prosecutor candidates. This cycle, there are two district judge races where he lives, and he understands how important the attorney general’s office is for Louisiana. His involvement came pretty naturally.”

The real question, of course, is how far this new political organization will carry Kennedy.

Such national plays will obviously grow Kennedy’s influence in the Senate, where questions about leadership are mounting. But the small-dollar donors he has cultivated across the country may eventually lift him even further.

Kennedy appears laser-focused on the nation’s Upper Chamber at this hour—and this new PAC seems to be the beginning of yet another chapter in his elected story.

