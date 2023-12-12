Alford: Inauguration fever will be costly 

The big day is quickly approaching.

On Monday, Jan. 8, Gov.-elect Jeff Landry will become Gov. Jeff Landry and all of his supporters—from lobbyists and donors to business executives and hangers-on—will jockey for access and proximity.

After all, nothing floats all boats in Louisiana like a new governor riding the crest of a strong electoral victory. Favors and friends go hand-in-hand when building an administration, and Inauguration Day will be the official launchpad for a multitude of political hopes and dreams.

As those in Capitoland are wont to do, Inauguration Day has gone from a full day’s worth of ceremony and celebration to several days of costly pomp and romp. The big day includes not only a swearing-in ceremony but also a Catholic Mass that prior Sunday, a ball that evening and other outside events that morning and during the first week of January.

Landry will get the month kicked off by hosting receptions to honor House members (on Thursday, Jan. 4) and senators (on Friday, Jan. 5) while raising money for his Protect Louisiana Values organization. The new 501(c)(4) is expected to support the policy priorities of the governor-elect, much like a similar nonprofit did for outgoing Gov. John Bel Edwards.

If you want to get into one of those receptions slated for the Hilton in downtown Baton Rouge, you’ll need to be part of a sponsorship package ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

After a long election cycle, donors and lobbyists bristled at those figures, but those who want to keep working for a living already know the cost of government relations is on the upswing—with no end in sight.

The politicos closest to Landry will get a chance to repent on Sunday, Jan. 7, when they join the governor-elect and his family at an invitation-only Mass at St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church in St. Martinville. First Lady-elect Sharon Landry will also be in attendance.

There are also a couple of high-caliber receptions scheduled for that Sunday evening in Baton Rouge, sandwiched squarely between Mass and the actual inauguration.

The House Republican Delegation will host one of those evening receptions with GOP legislators and statewide elected officials at the Old Governor’s Mansion. Ten sponsors are expected to pony up $5,000 each in exchange for 10 tickets to the event.

Alton Ashy of Advanced Strategies is hosting his sixth pre-inauguration event the same evening, in support of the incoming governor. Like others, Ashy and his organizers decided to increase this year’s sponsorship for their event to $10,000 for a package of 10 tickets.

And just like the other events on tap in January, demand is high. “We’re not having any problems filling sponsorships,” Ashy says. “It’s a pretty good warmup for Washington Mardi Gras.”

The fundraising train continues the next morning, on the big day, with a breakfast fundraiser and open house featuring Reps. Julie Emerson and Jack McFarland. Hosted by Top Drawer Strategies in the Lobdell House in Spanish Town, the event has a suggested donation range of $500 to $2,500.

A few hours later, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 8., invited guests and dignitaries will witness the swearing-in of Louisiana’s next governor on the Capitol steps, along with other statewide elected officials.

Bud Courson of Courson Nickel is the inauguration organizer, serving as the tip of the spear for the swearing-in ceremony—as he has nine other times for five other governors.

“I’ve been friends with Jeff for more than 25 years, so this one is special,” Courson says. “We’re going to be doing a few things a little bit different, and the Capitol grounds are going to look amazing. The renovations they’re doing to the grounds are going to be ready in time.”

Later that evening, at 7 p.m. at the Raising Canes River Center, the Landry family will attend the “People’s Party”—a 5,000-ticket black-tie ball that is open to the public via OneTeam.La.

Gov.-elect Landry promises an “unbelievable celebration” and—believe it or not—the cheapest ticket of the entire week. Going to the ball (if you can make the cut) will only set you back $100 per ticket.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.