Alford: Ideology driving intraparty divisions

The trajectories of Louisiana’s mainline political parties have been all over the map in terms of modern history. For most of the 20th century our elected officials were Democrats. During the late 1970s, however, Republicans slowly began to capture statewide office. In the following decades, Republicans targeted Democrats and took their shots until the GOP held important majorities across the entire governmental spectrum.

With this history at our backs, and as we make our way into 2022, both of our mainline political parties appear more divided than ever. Instead of Republicans attacking Democrats, or the other way around, party diehards are going after their own.

Not surprisingly, much of the drama and strife involves ideological differences. Everything else, naturally, is related to power and influence.

The divides in the Louisiana Republican Party were on full display this past weekend when Chair Louis Gurvich was narrowly reelected by the Republican State Central Committee. Facing accusations of financial mismanagement and a toxic work environment, Gurvich survived a challenge from former party secretary Mike Bayham that produced a razor-thin vote of 101 to 90.

Businessman Eddie Rispone, who ran for governor last cycle, endorsed Bayham. “One issue that I have heard many times is a severe lack of transparency, guidance and accountability in the party’s operations, particularly when it comes to dollars raised and spent,” Rispone wrote in an email to RSCC members last month. “This translates into less involvement by the members and no confidence of major donors and elected officials, particularly legislators, in helping fund the party.”

While the chair vote showed a nearly even split in the party on the question of leadership, there are also differences of opinion about what makes a good Republican. In other words, for many of the party faithful, it’s no longer sufficient to simply be a Republican—it matters more what kind of Republican.

That became clear during this weekend’s meeting when RSCC members unsuccessfully pushed a resolution asking the state Senate to reject the governor’s nomination of former Sen. Ronnie Johns to the Gaming Control Board. Members complained that Johns was disloyal to the GOP by skipping the Legislature’s veto session last year. At the time, Johns said he was recovering from knee surgery.

Republicans have likewise made wedge issues a perennial factor at the Capitol. Much like last year’s regular session, the 2022 regular session will host debates on banning high school transgender athletes and critical race theory. If related legislation passes, your everyday life won’t change in the least, but Republicans will know how their own voted on these issues and there will be a price to pay in the next election cycle.

On the Democratic side of things, the big party divide can be best seen in the developing U.S. Senate race. So far there are two high-profile Democrats attempting to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy. Both are long shots, but there’s still something at stake for activist Gary Chambers and former fighter pilot Luke Mixon—the future of the Louisiana Democratic Party.

Mixon’s campaign has the blessing of the party leadership and a staff with connections to New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and Gov. John Bel Edwards. Mixon, the establishment Democrat, appears to be running in the mold of Edwards, from the center or right-of-center.

Chambers, meanwhile, has labeled himself as a progressive Democrat and is running to the left of the field. In fact, in a campaign ad released this week Chambers smokes marijuana on camera.

“For too long, candidates have used the legalization of marijuana as an empty talking point in order to appeal to progressive voters,” Chambers said in a press release. “I hope this ad works to not only destigmatize the use of marijuana, but also forces a new conversation that creates the pathway to legalize this beneficial drug, and forgive those who were arrested due to outdated ideology.”

Many of the same elements that differentiate Mixon from Chambers have been themes in recent leadership elections for the Louisiana Democratic Party. While some members want a progressive voice that can build upon Louisiana’s urban voting blocs, others want a more moderate approach that pulls in forgotten Democrats from our rural areas.

At some point, Republicans will have to get back to fighting Democrats, and vice versa. For now, though, they’re busy playing offense and defense against their own, which is anything but party-building.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.