Alford: Expectations remain low for tax legislation

The Louisiana Legislature is in the second week of its fiscal session. This kind of session occurs every other year and allows lawmakers to introduce and debate tax-related topics.

Our state’s policymaking structure hasn’t always been this way. Many moons ago, lawmakers could introduce tax bills during any session they chose.

But antitax advocates didn’t like the idea of putting Louisiana’s tax structure on the dining table on an annual basis. So the current framework was adopted, limiting lawmakers to talking tax policy every other year.

That means money and taxes are on the front burner for this legislative session, which will adjourn June 8. In fact, out of all of the Legislature’s subject-matter panels, none has more bills awaiting agendas than the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee.

When it comes to sway in the legislative process, the Ways and Means Committee punches above its weight. Most tax matters must originate in the House, by law, and those bills almost exclusively start their journeys in the Ways and Means Committee.

The sheer volume of tax-related bills is why Ways and Means Chair Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, insisted on holding three meetings last week and scheduled three more for this week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

“I think we’re going to see even more bills, too,” says Bishop, adding, “We have a very heavy load.”

This Wednesday is the deadline for lawmakers to introduce five additional bills for consideration. There are already a couple hundred pieces of legislation that in some way address or orbit Louisiana tax policy.

According to Jason DeCuir, a partner at tax firm Advantous Consulting, lawmakers are looking to pursue a number of different tax topics this session, including but not limited to phasing out the corporate income and franchise taxes; reducing the temporary 0.45% state sales tax rate; and phasing out the inventory tax.

While there may not be enough support to pass some of these hefty tax issues, many lawmakers are prepared to make a tough push nonetheless, which will help when they return home this fall to ask friends and neighbors for their votes.

Positioned to attract the most attention are personal income tax proposals and a property tax package from Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Chair Bret Allain, R-Franklin, which pulls in the Industrial Tax Exemption Program and the inventory tax.

But will anything actually pass?

“I don’t think anything significant as it relates to taxes or tax reform will pass,” says Louisiana Chemical Association President Greg Bowser. “It’s normally hard to pass any kind of tax changes in a non-election year. The pressure of legislators having to be on the ballot this fall makes it extremely hard to pass any tax changes.”

While members of the Legislature’s tax committees focus on ways the state brings in money, the budget-writing committees have an entirely different problem—how to spend the notable amount of surplus dollars. The state has so much money to spend, in fact, that lawmakers will need to vote to bust the constitutionally protected spending cap.

Many conservatives would rather save the money, setting up a vote worth watching.

“It sure is nice to have a surplus that we are dealing with this year,” says Rep. “Big” John Illg, R-Metairie, a member of the House Appropriations Committee. “It seems as though everyone has an item or project on their wish list. While we hope to accommodate as many as we can, we are hesitant to commit too much to recurring expenditures rather than a one-time ask. Everyone loves to be Santa Claus without setting us up to be the Grinch in the future.”

