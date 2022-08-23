Alford: Down-ballot developments in statewide races

If you’re hoping for fresh news on next year’s race for governor, you will be disappointed by this column. Very little will transpire on that front until the fall elections are concluded. Eight years ago, during the last open race for governor, candidates were knocking each other over to get into the field. This go-around, few contenders seem eager to actually announce.

“Right now there is a lot of maneuvering between some of the potential candidates and some congressmen and senators,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said in a recent interview. “I don’t think we will have a clear picture of the field until after the midterms. Once the field is set, mapping out a clear path to victory is going to be important before anyone fully commits. The campaign will be in full gear next year.”

Nungesser and roughly a dozen other politicos, including Attorney General Jeff Landry and Treasurer John Schroder, say they’re thinking about running for governor. Landry, Nungesser and Schroder are particularly notable because their candidacies would in turn open up other statewide offices in 2023.

For example, former Congressman John Fleming of Minden said last week he intends to run for lieutenant governor—just as long as Nungesser runs for governor. Nungesser, however, is probably waiting to see if any big names from Louisiana’s federal delegation enter the gubernatorial fray.

If Democrats capture the U.S. House and Senate this fall, some Bayou State Republicans may become more attracted to the governor’s office. Likely suspects include Congressman Garret Graves and Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy. For now, Cassidy, Graves and Kennedy are busy with their own reelection campaigns, leaving hopefuls like Fleming to angle for seats like lieutenant governor.

The potential field to replace Nungesser seems to grow by the day, and it has already produced a rather interesting storyline. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has publicly toyed with the idea of running for months, but this spring Senate President Page Cortez announced he was considering the same race. Cortez hopes to make a final decision soon.

Others thinking about the lieutenant governor’s race include Grand Isle Mayor David Camardelle, state Rep. Ray Garofalo of St. Bernard Parish, former state Sen. Elbert Guillory of Opelousas and Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken.

The developing statewide race for insurance commissioner doesn’t have any direct connections to the governor’s election yet, but there have been a few political mile markers as of late. Senate Insurance Chair Kirk Talbot of River Ridge told LaPoliticsWeekly that he has decided to run for reelection in 2023. “The plan is to run for the Senate again,” he said.

While that will certainly cool the heels of anyone eyeing Senate District 10 in Jefferson Parish, the news will also move quickly through the insurance lobby and the other corners of Capitoland keeping tabs on next year’s race for insurance commissioner. Talbot has been quoted a number of times saying he would run for commissioner if—and only if—incumbent Commissioner Jim Donelon, also of Jefferson Parish, opted against a reelection bid. That puts a spotlight back on Donelon, who has more than $400,000 in his campaign war chest.

While he’s telling close supporters he intends to be on the ballot next year, the public-facing Donelon is joining his statewide contemporaries by doing everything he can to not sound or look like a candidate. Not yet, at least.

Every bit the candidate is former C100 Chair Tim Temple, who can’t wait to return to the ballot. The Baton Rouge Republican reported $170,000 in his campaign account in February, with a notable donation last year from GOP superdonor Boysie Bollinger.

Back in 2019, Donelon bested Temple by 82,596 votes, out of more than 1.1 million cast. Yet Temple, the CEO and president of Temptan, has managed to remain a part of the larger conversation. He’s presently fielding interviews on insurance issues for the approaching coverage of the anniversaries of Hurricanes Ida and Laura.

A Donelon-Temple sequel seems likely, but they may not be the only names on the ballot. Former state Sen. Ryan Gatti of Bossier City said in a spring interview that he was considering an entry into the race.

Of course, all of this represents just the tip of the proverbial iceberg when it comes to statewide elections in 2023. There will likely be highly competitive races for attorney general and treasurer, and maybe a few candidates will take interest in agriculture commissioner and secretary of state.

Stay tuned.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or on Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.