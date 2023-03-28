Alford: Dollars will drive regular session, but with elections as a backdrop

Money will be among the driving themes of the regular session that convenes April 10.

From how much lawmakers can spend this year and next to how much they should allocate for their own salaries, senators and representatives will take a deep dive into the dollars and cents of state government.

And while cash will have a front-and-center role in this tax-centered session, the fall’s elections will serve as the stage and backdrop.

Many in the House and Senate are seeking reelection, which will no doubt color their decisions, and those who return will likewise have to deal with a developing leadership race for Senate president and House speaker. The governor’s election will also spill over into the session.

As for a policy preview, there are two big issues moving through the natural resources committees this year, says House chair Jean-Paul Coussan.

The first involves a continued push by the Coastal Conservation Association and others to target—and slow down—the large catch of the menhaden fishery in the Gulf of Mexico. This is a much bigger deal than it sounds, and this effort involves the largest industrial fishery in Louisiana and the most influential lobby of recreational fishers in the state.

Carbon sequestration is also positioned to become a headline-grabbing issue for the natural resources committees this session and at least one of the related bills is expected to come from Speaker Clay Schexnayder. The oil-and-gas service industry sees big opportunities on this front because wells would have to be drilled for sequestration.

House and Governmental Affairs Chair John Stefanski already knows what the hottest issue will be for his panel. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to end up with the legislative pay raise bill,” he says. Rep. Joe Marino’s House Bill 149 would boost base legislative pay from $16,800 annually to $60,000, representing the first salary increase for lawmakers since 1980.

Election issues involving the office of Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin also continue to be hot.

Speaking of pay raises, House Speaker Pro Term Tanner Magee says observers should keep a close eye on a salary hike proposal for teachers and a suggested boost in supplemental pay for law enforcement. Many conservatives are planning to have a robust conversation about whether the state can sustain so many pay bumps in the future.

Right now, however, the state has plenty of cash. In fact, during the upcoming session, the state will be in a position to exceed its spending cap and won’t be able to release more cash without a two-thirds vote of both chambers.

Conservative Caucus chair Jack McFarland says many caucus members are concerned about such a proposal. “There’s a reason we have this cap,” McFarland says.

As far as policy topics go, insurance will be hot, too. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon, who is not seeking reelection, said last week that he would “absolutely” support a proposal that would make it harder and more expensive for property owners in Louisiana to file lawsuits against insurance companies that refuse to pay claims, according to KTBS-TV.

Outside of the rails of the Legislature, this session will be a busy one for the Louisiana Family Forum, says its president, Gene Mills. Churches will push a constitutional amendment that gives them more autonomy when it comes to emergency orders, like those issued during the early months of COVID-19. LFF boosters also plan to engage on the library boards issue and abortion exceptions.

When asked about the politics of the coming session, Senate President Page Cortez suggested the governor’s race will be part of the larger “backdrop” of the coming weeks.

“You have a couple of lawmakers in the race, Jeff is still attorney general and will be around the session and John is still treasurer and will be around,” Cortez says. “Wags is in the race, too, but LABI will have its first session since that happened. There’s also a lot of policy I’m sure Shawn is going to want to keep track of.”

For more on taxes and the agendas of other legislative committees, tune in next week for the second part of this regular session policy preview.

