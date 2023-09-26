Alford: An unpredictable secretary of state’s race?

If you’re not paying attention to the secretary of state’s race, then you’re missing out on what may be the most interesting Louisiana election of 2024.

There are eight candidates—five from the GOP, two Democrats and one “other”—vying to replace Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin. The secretary’s office oversees elections, our state archives, nine museums and a commercial division that helps business owners operate in Louisiana.

In a state trending Republican, the two Democrats are setting the pace, based on recent polling.

Splitting somewhere between 23% and 30% of the vote are “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, who will have a respectable showing in her hometown of Baton Rouge, and former state Sen. Arthur Morrell, a one-time parish clerk who will carry a notable share of his native New Orleans.

That means an all-Democrat runoff isn’t as impossible as it usually is in Louisiana. However, a traditional D vs. R showdown is more likely.

The biggest surprise on the Republican side is Thomas Kennedy III of New Orleans, who is holding onto roughly a dozen points or so in a couple of polls.

Kennedy, who is undoubtedly benefitting from having the same last name as our junior U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, received nearly 245,000 votes the last time he ran for secretary of state in 2019, securing 19% of the electorate.

A retired real estate developer, Thomas Kennedy cobbled together that share four years ago with barely any money in the bank. This go around he has loaned himself $100,000 to finish the final stretch.

The most important polling trends belong to House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of Ascension Parish. He enjoys strong name recognition outside of his regional base, particularly in south Louisiana.

Schexnayder is also on the air with a new television buy that’s said to be in the six figures. He has the money to spend—roughly $954,000 in both of his campaign finance accounts.

“There are about six candidates all within six points of each other,” says Baton Rouge consultant Pres Robinson. “At this point, this race will clearly be turnout-driven. You already have at least two candidates up on television and they’re going to want to stay up. The problem is it’s a tough environment to keep raising money, even in big races like governor, and it’s not going to get any easier the further down the ballot you go.”

Robinson adds, “I don’t even think voters are aware of the race for secretary of state in any meaningful way.”

First Assistant Secretary of State Nancy Landry is on television as well after reporting $196,000 in her campaign account. Plus there’s an outside group called the Louisiana Integrity PAC supporting Landry’s bid. The Virginia-based outfit has $231,000 in cash on hand and support from donors like businessman Eddie Rispone.

A Baton Rouge resident with much deeper roots in Lafayette, Landry is making inroads in surprising places, like Bossier Parish, where a handful of elected officials are preparing to jump on her bandwagon.

Just as Thomas Kennedy is benefitting from name likeness, supporters of Landry hope her campaign will play up her name likeness as well. After all, more money will be spent on the Landry name this cycle than any other, thanks to the gubernatorial bid of Attorney General Jeff Landry, who resides at the apex of the 2023 fundraising game.

The candidate most closely matching Schexnayder’s regional gains is Public Service Commission Mike Francis of Crowley, who is marching through north Louisiana and picking up support from a handful of courthouse cliques. A touch more country than others running, Francis is proving he knows how to work a rural parish. His campaign is sitting pretty with $367,000 in the bank.

Local officials, such as clerks, may end up playing an important role in this year’s race. That’s due in no small part to election integrity issues being raised by a couple of the candidates and the call for paper ballots. Such candidates are typically strong supporters of former President Donald Trump.

“I think the first thing clerks want to hear in this race is truth in speaking, and by that I mean speaking the truth,” says Lafayette Parish Clerk Louis Perret. “But you’ll probably see most clerks stay neutral. Everyone wants to wait and see what happens in the primary.”

Perret says he was troubled by remarks made by candidate Brandon Trosclair of Gonzales, who believes Louisiana can move to voting on paper and counting by hand—and finish that entire process in just 45 minutes. Perret described the idea as “fantasyland” and said it isn’t possible.

Trosclair, who said last year he expected a Trump endorsement in this race, countered that Perret and his elected colleagues “don’t want to take the time to look into these things” and that “Texas, Florida and Missouri” are already following such a path.

A Republican businessman who employs more than 500 people at 13 grocery stores across Louisiana and Mississippi, Trosclair reported $40,000 on hand as of Sept. 14.

The election is scheduled for Oct. 14, with a runoff, as needed, on Nov. 18.

Jeremy Alford publishes LaPolitics Weekly, a newsletter on Louisiana politics, at LaPolitics.com. Follow him on Twitter, or Facebook. He can be reached at JJA@LaPolitics.com.