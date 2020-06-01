Your professional marketing plan: Positioning objectives & target audiences

Last month in the Success Plan series, we covered the first step in creating your professional marketing plan, which was identifying your brand statement and promise. This month’s article is devoted to steps two and three—developing your positioning objectives and calling out your target audiences.

Your Positioning Objectives

Your positioning objectives state what you want to achieve as a result of marketing yourself. How do you want to position yourself in the workplace? What can you do to promote your qualifications, dedication, and commitment to excellence? How will you stand out from your peers? What do you want others, especially leaders, to think of you? Positioning objectives are different from, yet related to, your goals. They reflect how you want to be perceived as you work toward achieving your goals.

Thinking this through and writing specific objectives to position yourself for success will help guide how you show up each day in the workplace. As with your 3-, 5-, and 10-year goals, they should be written in present tense, as though you have already achieved them. Let’s look at what Jane, our fictitious character from Creating Your Success Plan, might include in her positioning objectives.

Jane’s positioning objectives

• I am considered a leader among my peers and a rising star in the organization.

• I am accountable for my success and report key metrics on a regular basis.

• I can be relied upon to always meet deadlines and often go the extra mile to achieve goals.

• I lead my team with confidence and am focused on supporting their professional growth.

· I wear clothes that are professional, with a little flair to set myself apart from others.

Note that Jane has covered a nice range of areas in which to position herself, including the clothes that she wears. As you visualize yourself reaching your 10-year goals, how do you need to be positioned for success? Thinking through how you will do this is a key element of your success. And, again, this is something very few people consciously do.

Your Target Audiences

This part addresses your target audiences—the people you are marketing yourself to. Although this might seem obvious, it’s important to write down this list of key targets and be very clear about whom you want to impact with your positioning objectives. This will help you remain

focused on the groups you need to interact with, and how, each day. Given Jane’s positioning objectives, her target audiences would likely include the following:

Jane’s list of target audiences

• Leaders in the organization: key leaders above my current level

• Peers in the organization: colleagues at the same level as me

• Team members: both my team and their peers

• Family members: parents and siblings

Note that Jane included her family as a target audience. If making your family proud of your professional accomplishments is important, add them to your list! Additional potential target audiences include board members, community leaders, your mentor, and any other person or groups that you want to positively influence. Be as specific as you can, even writing down names of key individuals to target with your marketing efforts.

Once you have your target audiences identified, take time on a monthly basis to reflect on what you have done to impact each audience and what you will do in the coming month in that regard. This will ensure that you remain focused on positioning yourself effectively on an ongoing basis. Also, know that this list will very likely change as you progress through your career. Keep your target list updated as needed.

Meet me back here next month, when we’ll start working on the tactics you can employ to help achieve your positioning objectives!

Janice Lamy is a marketing professional with more than thirty years of experience leading marketing programs and mentoring young professionals. She is keenly interested in positively impacting a generation of women by providing career success guidance. Learn more about the Success Plan Program or reach out directly with your comments or questions via email.