You don’t have to be an extrovert to be a networking champion

Professionals who are extroverts are better equipped than introverts to form social connections, right? After all, they’re outgoing and more comfortable talking with strangers.

A new study in the Harvard Business Review disagrees with that long-held perception. The conclusion of authors Willy Das and Samantha Dewalt: Anybody can master the art of connecting with others. It’s more about skill, they write, than innate talent.

The pair surveyed 450 professionals from various occupations to identify key factors for introverts to accelerate their professional networking. One tactic that makes a difference: Perceived prowess.

“How you rate your prowess in networking … may weigh more in your favor than whether you have any objectively demonstrable hard skills or talents for it,” the authors write. “This perception of yourself, based on your confidence in your ability to network successfully, can profoundly shape your behavior. In short, if you believe you can network, it’s more likely that you can.”

