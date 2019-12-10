Yipsy Boutique closes storefront, focusing on online sales

Yipsy Boutique on Perkins Road, next to Pure Barre, has shuttered its brick-and-mortar shop and is looking for a new location.

The shop, which moved into the space from its previous location in Perkins Rowe last year, was empty Tuesday afternoon, with employees from surrounding businesses estimating the boutique has been closed since Thanksgiving.

Despite the shuttered storefront, the boutique is still selling merchandise online while a new location is sought, one of its owners says via Facebook.