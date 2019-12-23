Year in review: Baton Rouge restaurant closures in 2019

The Baton Rouge area saw at least a couple dozen restaurant closures throughout 2019, according to Daily Report archives.

When it comes to searching for any sort of pattern behind the closings, there doesn’t appear to be one.

While most are permanent, some—like Krispy Kreme and Ralph & Kacoo’s–are said to be temporary. And while some locations seem particularly troubled, such as the Lee Drive retail center near LSU that saw three permanent closures in the past year, “closing” signs were generally spread throughout Baton Rouge. Some shuttered concepts have already been replaced, and some haven’t.

Among this year’s restaurant closures:

• TJ Ribs in Prairieville

• KC’s Grill on Exchequer Drive

• Mr. Taco Cantina on Airline Highway

• Southfin Southern Poke on Corporate Boulevard (replaced by Salad Station)

• Copeland’s of New Orleans on Essen Lane, which merged with Cheesecake Bistro and made room for an expanded Batch 13 Biscuits & Bowls

• Marcello’s Wine Bar & Cafe in Southdowns (replaced by Solera, a tapas restaurant)

• Kona Grill in Perkins Rowe

• Tiger Deauxnuts and Barbecue on Government Street (replaced by MJ’s Cafe)

• Piccadilly To Go on Lee Drive

• Baton Rouge’s only Krispy Kreme, on Plank Road (temporarily, while being rebuilt)

• Driftwood Cask & Barrel on Third Street (replaced by Squeaky Pete’s)

• Magpie Cafe’s downtown location, in the Commerce Building on Third Street (could be replaced by The Vintage)

• The Shrimp Basket, which had locations on Perkins Road (still vacant) and Sherwood Forest Boulevard (being replaced by Queso Mexican Restaurant)

• Ralph & Kacoo’s on Bluebonnet Boulevard (temporarily, for “extensive remodeling”)

• Sammy’s Grill in Zachary

• The Denham Springs location of BRQ

• The Hawk’s Nest on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

• South of Philly, also on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

• The Halal Guys on Lee Drive

• Provisions on Perkins, in the Acadian Village Shopping Center on Perkins Road

• Mellow Mushroom on Burbank Drive

• Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts, which relocated its Lee Drive establishment to Cut Off

• Voodoo BBQ & Grill on Nicholson Drive