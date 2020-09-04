Working parents face countless hurdles as school year gets rolling 

Every weekday, from 7:10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Erin Bendily finds herself on call for tech support, academic guidance and any number of other hiccups that rise up throughout the day. And then there’s handling the responsibilities that come with her paying job as the Louisiana executive director of Propel America, a nationwide nonprofit that creates employment pathways for 18- to 24-year-olds.

Bendily, who’s working from home during the pandemic, finds herself most days doubling as co-teacher and officemate of her sixth-grade son and third-grade daughter, whose respective Sherwood Middle Magnet and Westdale Heights Elementary schools opted to go virtual through at least Labor Day. Such is life in this new hybrid remote-working/distance-learning household that also includes Bendily’s husband, Brad, who telecommutes for his IT support job

Theirs is the new normal for many working parents in Baton Rouge, especially for those whose children are either attending school exclusively virtually or following a hybrid model that involves a mixture of in-person and virtual classes. These nonexistent or limited in-classroom schedules, coupled with current day care capacity limits, mean that parents will need to be home with their children for the foreseeable future, which may have long-term effects on their careers.

Nearly 75% of parents say they plan to make major changes to their professional lives to accommodate the lack of child care, according to a recent Care.com online survey of 1,000 U.S. parents with children under the age of 15. About 15% of those respondents are considering leaving the workplace altogether.

It’s among many new norms local employers have begun accepting, which will likely permanently change the way the business community approaches work-life balance.

