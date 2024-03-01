Workers are feeling insecure about their jobs. Here’s how it impacts companies

Employee job insecurity is on the rise, Inc. reports, and it can come at a cost for companies.

A new survey shows more American workers expect to lose income in March compared to January, and curiously, the concern comes at a time when layoffs and unemployment remain low overall.

The sentiment spans multiple income levels, and is highest among those making more than $100,000 per year, according to the Morning Consult/Axios Inequality Index. Those feeling most secure are those in the $50,000 to $100,000 range.

So what’s the cost to companies? The more worried workers are, the less productive they may be.

A 2019 study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that “perceived job insecurity was associated with reduced engagement.” And disengagement costs the global economy approximately $8.8 trillion in “untapped productivity opportunity,” Gallup has reported.

Get more details and tips for combatting that reduced engagement from Inc.