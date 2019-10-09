Work continues on new Ochsner clinic on Bluebonnet, Burbank

The Ochsner Clinic Foundation filed an advance notice this week to Louisiana Economic Development for the state’s Enterprise Zone program, a jobs incentive program that provides income and franchise tax credits, for its new clinic under construction at Bluebonnet Boulevard and Burbank Drive.

The clinic will create 25 new jobs and support 25 construction jobs, according to the notice. The clinic represents a nearly $5 million investment by Ochsner.

Construction on the 10,000-square-foot clinic started in July, and the facility is expected to open next spring.

The clinic will feature 15 exam rooms for primary care and enhanced obstetrics/gynecology, pelvic floor therapy and will also have dedicated space for both obstetricians and certified nurse midwives to offer a complement of reproductive health, preventative and well-woman services including annual exams. There will also be a kiosk and mobile check-in for patients.

The new facility is the latest in a series of expansions by the health system, which includes a 30,000-square-foot surgical hospital and 155,000-square-foot medical office building at Siegen Lane and Interstate 10 that opened earlier this year. In 2017, the $3.4 billion system completed a $13 million cancer center on its main campus on O’Neal Lane.