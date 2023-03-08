Women surging back into the workforce after steep dropoff fueled by pandemic

American women are staging a return to the workforce that is propelling the economy in the face of high inflation and rising interest rates, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Women have gained more jobs than men for the past four months, including in January’s hiring surge, pushing them to hold more than 49.8% of all nonfarm jobs. Female workers last edged higher than men on U.S. payrolls in late 2019, before the pandemic sent nearly 12 million women out of jobs, compared with 10 million men.

The onset of the coronavirus and social distancing measures in early 2020 struck a hard blow to female-dominated jobs in services that require close personal contact, such as housekeepers, nurses and day care instructors. Many mothers in white-collar jobs were also pushed from the workforce to care for their children after schools moved to remote instruction.

Even as job opportunities grew a year later, nearly 1.5 million fewer mothers were actively in the labor force in March 2021 than in February 2020 amid child care disruptions and health concerns. Some economists feared that the longer women were out of work, the harder it would be for them to reenter the workforce.

Those worries are abating as women are rejoining the labor force and filling service-sector jobs, shaking off the effects of pandemic disruptions. As virtual schooling, day care closures and fear of coronavirus subside, factors like the lure of higher pay and adoption of remote work are spurring more women to seek jobs.

Read the full article.