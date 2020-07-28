With low occupancies, Baton Rouge hotels roll out enhanced cleaning, safety programs

With occupancies down 50% industrywide, Baton Rouge’s hotels have had to roll out a slew of cleaning and safety programs in an attempt to make guests feel safe enough to stay in their facilities.

Despite the gradual reopening of Louisiana’s economy, safety remains the No. 1 concern among travelers, according to Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Paul Arrigo, though he says area hotels are “doing a good job of doing everything they can.”

Mike Wampold, whose Wampold Hospitality Collection includes The Renaissance Hotel Baton Rouge and The Watermark downtown, is even going above the mandated protocols his Marriott-owned hotels must follow by investing in Pro-Tec, an air-purification system that’s been shown in several studies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He’s also applying the air filter to all his downtown commercial buildings, including both Chase Towers and City Plazas.

“It’s promising, and it’s not overly expensive,” says Wampold, who’s also studying whether to add ultraviolet light suspenders to further purify the air.

The move marks one way Wampold—who is weighing whether to make his Wyndham Garden Inn’s temporary closure permanent—hopes to alleviate “the fear factor” of staying in one of his hotels, which continue to lose business amid a dip in business travel and cancellations of weddings and conferences.

Across the U.S., hotels have either launched or updated their existing cleaning and safety programs. The Crowne Plaza, for instance, is following IHG’s Clean Promise Program, which prevents employees from cleaning a room until the fifth day of a guest’s stay in order to limit contact between guests and staff, among other protocols.

“There’s social distancing all over the place, and limits to the number of people who can be in a meeting room and fitness center,” says Crowne Plaza General Manager Scott Michelet, who also serves as president of the Baton Rouge Lodging Association. “We’ve been hosting some events and small meetings with 50-person caps. Everyone just has to work back into whatever phase we’re in.”

In the past few months, limiting elevator capacity, converting traditional continental breakfasts to grab-and-go and implementing hand sanitizer stations have all become standard, says Ben Blackwell, area manager of operations for the downtown Hampton Inn and Suites, Courtyard by Marriott and its adjacent Starbucks, which are following Hilton’s Clean Stay Program and Marriott’s Commitment to Clean Program, respectively.

“Brands are redesigning how breakfasts will look in the future,” Blackwell says. “They’re all developing newer standards that will be here to stay as we evaluate what things will look like in the future.”

Locally, hotels maintained a 44.7% occupancy rate from January through June, compared to 57.8% occupancy over the same period last year, though that percentage is skewed by hotel closures (about 2,000 local rooms were offline in June). Average daily rates, meanwhile, have dipped from $85.25 in 2019 to $74.01 today, according to the STR report.