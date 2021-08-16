Will remote work stick around in Baton Rouge? 

When Nick Speyrer goes into work these days at Emergent Method, he sees about a half-dozen of his employees face-to-face. It’s a stark difference from before the pandemic, when he would run into some two dozen staff at the consultancy firm on a typical day.

But even when Louisiana gets past the pandemic, Speyrer doesn’t expect the majority of his team to return to working in the office, which sits just a block off the Mississippi River.

Speyrer points to developments over the past year that changed his view on remote work. A handful of his seasoned employees have moved out of state to larger markets, and the company also brought on full-time staff in Oklahoma City as well as Raleigh, North Carolina, and Columbia, South Carolina.

“We embraced this concept that we can work from wherever,” he says. “We’re always going to focus on Louisiana talent and opportunities but now we have clients in other places and we want to be flexible.”

The pandemic has cast uncertainty on the future of the workforce. Just a year ago, many companies were first navigating the transition to a work-from-home format, with executives focusing their energy on maintaining communication between separated team members and instilling company culture in newly recruited employees.

Now as more people are removing their masks and increasingly leaving home, company leaders are pivoting to try and decide what the future of their workplaces will look like and whether that includes employees in the office.

