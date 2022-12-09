Who has the upper hand in a cooling Baton Rouge housing market?

There were about 25% fewer Capital Region home sales in October compared to last year, as market activity continued its nearly yearlong slowdown.

The formerly red-hot housing market is in a correction, and it’s anybody’s guess if buyers or sellers will have the upper hand when the dust settles.

Rising interest rates, following years of cheap money, are the main culprit for the correction, though general inflation, the cost of insurance and overall uncertainty with a potential recession on the horizon also are likely factors.

According to statistics from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors regarding the region’s three main housing markets—Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes:

Pending sales are down 39.6% year over year.

Closed sales are down 25%.

New listings are down 14.2%.

Median sale price is up 8.2%.

Inventory of homes for sale is up 40.6%.

